Omicron is looking more like a short-term disruption to the economic outlook and not a destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course. A wrath of US economic data, which was mostly pre-Omicron painted a picture that showed the economic was moderating, but growth and inflation remained strong. Jobless claims continue to head into the right direction, higher prices dragged down both incomes and spending, and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure came in much hotter-than-expected.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO