ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia woman wearing Halloween mask arrested for attempting to rob bank

By Iyani Hughes
CBS 46
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNER ROBINS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police arrested a woman for an attempted robbery at a local bank Thursday morning. When they arrived to the Wells Fargo on Watson...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 64

Southern Comfort
5d ago

How to get caught expeditiously after attempting a bank robbery: (1) Wear bright spring season easily identifiable clothing. (2) Proceed soon thereafter to the Wal-Mart behind the bank. Next stop should be a psyche ward.

Reply(11)
33
Randy G
5d ago

It always has to be racist, but you know what I gave an oath in 1974 to serve and protect our country and you know what I found out, there is good and bad in every race. Just recently a young black man from Georgia got awarded the Medal of Honor for saving lives.The highest award that can be given in this country. Do you think they were just black lives. No it wasn't. People until we can come together as Americans and do what is right for our country and not ourselves we will continue to go down into this dark hole and the deeper you get the uglier it get. God Bless each and everyone of y'all.

Reply(2)
13
Zanne Goldwire
6d ago

Lawd have mercy!!...at least we know she wasn't the "master mind" behind it all...🤓

Reply
24
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wells Fargo
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy