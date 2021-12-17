ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Top Gear Drives the Smit Oletha — A Love Letter to BMWs

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA while back, we learned of the Smit Oletha, a sort of greatest hits combination of BMW parts to create the perfect sports car. The Smit brothers out of California, both engineers in different fields, used their skills and their love for BMW to create a car that we all dream...

www.bmwblog.com

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Three Forgotten Mopars of the 1970s

Buel McGuffey of Scottsville, Kentucky is a product of the 1970s, a decade that many auto buffs look upon with derision. When many are quick to talk smack about cars from the malaise era—a term we loathe here at HOT ROD—a few enlightened individuals embrace the mid-to-late 1970s with open arms. Self-professed experts like to think the intrinsic value of a collector car is based on its born-with powertrain, but real hot rodders know better; if you don't like an engine, you can just freakin' change it. During the '70s, a lot of improvements went into the Chrysler vehicle platforms that started in the 1960s, particularly in the chassis and suspension, and just because you couldn't buy a 426 cu-in Hemi in a new car when gas was today's equivalent of $20 a gallon, that doesn't mean the car is worthless today. McGuffey knows this, and he's done all of us a huge favor by saving his favorites for us to ogle.
CARS
Inverse

Corvette Z06 2023 price, specs, release date, horsepower, top speed, engine, and more

The mid-engined Corvette was the worst-kept secret in the entire auto industry. But now it’s out, and it’s astonishingly good, starting at under $60,000. In my review, I said the C8 Corvette was the best sports car ever made in America, and that if they put an extra 1 at the beginning of the price it would still be worth it. And now there’s an even better one coming: the Z06.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z/28 Rediscovered After 40 Years Of Hiding

This incredible car has been hidden from the world since 1979 and is now ready to hit the road once again in glorious fashion. The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the nation's most beloved pony cars because of its incredible style and "Mustang eating" focus on performance and speed. Classic Camaros are exceptionally awesome and hold a solid following from automotive enthusiasts of every age. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the first-generation Camaro is one of the most sought-after pony cars in the American lineup. Finding one of these crazy cars is usually pretty easy for the lower performance model, but the upper trim levels are challenging to obtain at times. That simple fact makes this incredible find a random treasure hidden from the world for decades.
CARS
Motorious

eBay Find: 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Perusing eBay like we do all the time, you can run into some interesting listings like this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS. With a current bid of $17,300 at the time this article was written, you might think it could be a good deal. After all, this thing has a 396 paired up with a Muncie M22 4-speed and a 12-bolt rear. But not everyone is going to agree if this is something you should snatch up or if you should keep fishing.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

5 Of The World’s Hardest To Find Classic Cars

Seeing these in person would be like finding a unicorn. Limited Edition cars, cars with low production numbers, and one-off builds are the cars every collector hopes to find. When they go up for auction, bidding turns into a feeding frenzy and the car will quickly move to a new owner. Here are some examples of cars you’re not likely to see in person.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air Convertible Is Pure Fresh Air Fun

The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Model A Gets Its First Wash In 91 Years

Anyone familiar with classic cars knows the phrase “they don’t make them like they used to” is absolutely spot-on. That’s clearly illustrated by this Ford Model A which was abandoned in the woods for over 8 years, yet the owner was able to get it started in short order without much trouble. These things were built to be durable, reliable workhorses, not some iPhone on wheels which cracked apart because the temperature changed to quickly, needing thousands and thousands in repairs just to run again.
CARS
Jalopnik

At $12,900, Does This 1966 Ford Mustang Wagon Deliver?

Plenty of people took issue with Ford’s side-glance branding of its four-door electric car as a Mustang. If you’re among those naysayers, then turn away from today’s Nice Price or No Dice custom Mustang panel wagon. If, however, you’re ok with all things Mustang, then read on. Speaking of reading,...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Three Daytonas In One Barn Find

These ridiculous cars have been hidden for decades and now poke their fascias out to show the world what a real muscle car is!. Barn finds are the stuff of legends in the American car community for their incredible hidden beasts and potential for finding something genuinely extraordinary. So many people have found their dream project car or restoration built within the confines of a disheveled barn's walls. Of course, these finds can be pretty cool, but it is infrequent to find something that you couldn't find with ease on the used market. However, this find flips the tables on those limitations as it holds some of America's rarest vehicles. These insane NASCAR dominating muscle cars are ready to see the light of day once again with a fiery passion for rowdy driving fun!
CARS
Motorious

1973 Chevy Nova Is The Last Of Its Kind

A 350 cubic inch engine and 4-speed manual transmission make this a blast to drive. The 1970s were an excellent time for the famous American automotive brand that we all know and love, Chevrolet. Models like the Chevelle, Camaro, and Nova were going through a massive design change which still makes automotive enthusiasts’ hair curl. The latter vehicle especially was particularly affected by the new style as it continued to evolve within the automotive market. Then the infamous year of 1973 struck. For many reasons, the United States was plunged into economic despair as a shortage of oil and, subsequently, gas plagued the nation. This was the last year that many of the beautiful muscle cars of old that we all know and love could be found in their proper form.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Pagani Huayra For Sale With $180,000 Option

It's been ten years since the Pagani Huayra debuted as the replacement for the legendary Zonda. Although the regular Huayra coupe has recently been discontinued, Pagani still sells limited-edition versions of the Huayra such as the Roadster BC and the track-focused Huayra R. Production of the original Huayra was limited...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

440 Plymouth Road Runner Is A Throwback Dream Car Review

Mopar is an automotive group that has made a name for over 84 years as the nation's producer of the highest horsepower muscle cars ever to hit the American market. This ridiculously iconic brand was dedicated solely to increased horsepower, fun, and remarkable style. There was no place on earth that these cars were more comfortable in than the drag strip in the late 1960s, and with no one in their way, Mopar set out to be the best with an extraordinary selection of cars. These cars would set a precedence for lots of horsepower and absolutely no extra options outside of the engine.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle Is Ready To Be Driven

With a massive engine, ultra-rare color combo, and some awesome exterior/interior styling, this car is a very exciting blast from the past!. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle was a legend both in its own time and ours because of the classic A-body styling and massive power options for the era. Pretty much every American muscle car indeed came into its own around this year as the trends of the nation's interests continued to expand and crave for even more power and style. Under the hood, you could find engines as famous as the LS6 V8 engine, which had a maximum power output of around 450 horsepower in 1970. Of course, the Chevelle was a prevalent model for anyone looking for something more significant than the Camaro that was just as fast from the same GM design team.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: A Muscled-Up 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Reveals Its Racier Side

After stints hot lapping the M3 Competition, M4 Competition xDrive and M5 CS on the South Palm circuit at the Thermal Club in Thermal, Calif., I felt that the deck was decidedly stacked against the M240i xDrive, the next model I was to put through its paces. The suspension tuning was a bit softer than the others, the shove wasn’t quite as visceral, and the stopping power of the M Sport brake package wasn’t as urgent as the bigger, pricier carbon-ceramic systems on those top-tier M cars. Yet even on a fast, demanding course like this one, the M240i was...
THERMAL, CA
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M440i Gran Coupe review includes 0-60 mph test

While a lot of people scoffed at the idea of a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe at first, the stylish model has become a crowd favorite over the years. According to BMW, out of all the BMW 4 Series models sold in the first generation, the Gran Coupe variety accounted for more than half of all sales. That’s about 800,000 units and, therefore, a sales success. That’s why the Bavarians simply had to make a second generation.
CARS

