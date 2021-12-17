ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedonya Conscious Living Center to Host Bee Your Dreamzz 2022,

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 6 days ago

Sedona AZ (December 17, 2021) – – On December 31st, Sedonya Conscious Living Center will be hosting Bee Your Dreamzz 2022, a conscious intention event, to welcome in the New Year – with 50% of all proceeds going to save the bees.

The all day event that takes place at Sedonya Conscious LIving Center in Sedona, starts at 5 am in the morning and is carefully designed for attendees to step into the New Year with conscious intention. The event features a variety of offerings for the entire family, and includes sound healing, dream catcher workshops, frequency healers and more.

Sonya Belisle, founder of Sedonya Conscious Living Center, chose Bee Your Dreamzzz as the theme of this
annual New Year’s event, as a way to remind us that even in times of challenge, that we need to hold onto,
reconnect and actualize our dreams.

Though, as she emphasizes, “what’s important is the focus on bees. Their survival on this planet is of major
concern and we also can learn so much from them. Bees exist in such beautiful harmony, as a community,
without fragmentation, looking after the whole and one another. There’s so much we can learn from them. I’d
like this to be the message that people take away from the event.”

The day-long event starts with an early morning meditation and then a fire ceremony that will be offered by
UQUALLA, a spiritual emissary, expert ceremonialist, and universal wisdom keeper, born of the Havasupai
Tribe that resides in the Grand Canyon. The fire ceremony will be followed by numerous other activities
including a pottery and a dream catcher workshop, healthy food, and later on in the evening, a Sound Healing
Extravaganza.

This is an opportunity for locals and Sedona tourists alike, to enjoy a day of mindful activities designed to
create the type of world that we’d like to live in.

All are welcome to attend any offering during the day, or purchase a pass for the entire event.
Passes are available at https://www.sedonya.org/beeyourdreamzz2022

Sedonya Conscious Living Center is a not-for profit community center, based in Sedona, Az dedicated to
collaborative community creations and partnerships that raise global consciousness for the benefit of all.

