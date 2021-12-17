ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: No proof of widespread fraud in conservative group's investigation of Wisconsin election

By Daniel Funke, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRWik_0dPwydBg00

The claim: An investigation found more 'illegal votes' cast in Wisconsin in 2020 than Joe Biden's margin of victory

More than a year after Joe Biden won the presidential election, baseless claims of voter fraud continue to circulate around battleground states. This time, Wisconsin is in the crosshairs.

"Wisconsin 2020 Election Investigation Finds More Illegal Votes Were Cast Than Biden’s Margin Of Victory," reads the headline on a Dec. 10 article from a website called Team Tucker Carlson, which isn't affiliated with Fox News.

The article accrued more than 900 shares on Facebook within a week, according to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool. Several similar claims racked up thousands of additional shares on social media.

The Western Journal published the claim in a Dec. 10 article . The conservative news site later revised the headline after PolitiFact debunked it . Another website, the Conservative Brief, corrected its story after USA TODAY reached out for comment.

Fact check: Dominion Voting Systems did not lose its lawsuits against Giuliani and Powell

The articles cited a Dec. 7 report from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative law firm based in Milwaukee. But it dramatically misstated the report's findings.

The group analyzed vote totals, examined ballots and documents, and conducted surveys and polls to investigate the integrity of the 2020 election. The report's conclusion : "There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud."

"In all likelihood, more eligible voters cast ballots for Joe Biden than Donald Trump," the group wrote.

USA TODAY reached out to Team Tucker Carlson for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N742G_0dPwydBg00
Ballots are brought to the Wisconsin Center on November 19, 2020, for the recount. Milwaukee County election officials, observers and media watch the public test of voting tabulation equipment. Michael Sears / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Report highlights ballots cast without ID

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty's report did not claim to find tens of thousands of ballots illegally cast during the 2020 election.

"WILL’s review made clear that there was very little evidence of widespread voter fraud or election fraud uncovered in the extent of our review," Collin Roth, the firm's director of communications, told USA TODAY in an email.

In its article , which appears to be copied from the Western Journal's uncorrected story, Team Tucker Carlson wrote the law firm found "precisely 54,259 ballots were 'cast by individuals who have never shown a voter ID in any election.'"

"This number is particularly concerning given that Joe Biden won the state of Wisconsin by just 20,000 votes, according to Politico," the website wrote.

Fact check: Vote adjustment in New Jersey due to mail-in ballots, not voter fraud

Biden did win Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes, and the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty did find more than 54,000 ballots cast by voters who had never shown ID in any election. But that doesn't mean voter fraud affected the state's election outcome.

Wisconsin generally requires voters to present a valid form of identification before casting their ballots. However, there are exceptions for "absentee voters who cannot make it to a polling place because they are indefinitely confined or live in a nursing home or care facility," according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission .

"These voters do not need to show their photo ID, but other rules do apply," the commission says on a website with information about the state's voter ID rules.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty highlighted these "indefinitely confined" voters in its report.

"While we cannot infer any malignant intent on the part of these voters, this means that many votes were cast without the requirement of photo identification," the law firm wrote.

More than 265,000 voters claimed "indefinitely confined" status in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission . Most of them already had an ID on file , however.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty wrote in its report that the security of the election was "undermined" in part by "lax laws regarding indefinitely confined voter status." But the group also concluded there was "no particular partisan pattern in usage" and that it's "unlikely that 'indefinitely confined voter fraud' happened in material numbers."

"Our review was very careful to note that this does not mean these ballots were necessarily cast by ineligible voters or made-up voters, or that the results of the election in Wisconsin would change," Roth said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOLL0_0dPwydBg00
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, supporters react after it was announced that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump at a rally in Milwaukee. Morry Gash, AP

No evidence of widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin

A recount, audit and several lawsuits have upheld the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. There is no evidence widespread voter fraud affected the outcome.

In late November 2020, the state finished a recount of its presidential election results in the state's two largest counties, affirming Biden's win . The next day, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission certified the state's results .

"Certification of the November 2020 presidential election was based upon lawfully cast votes that were affirmed by municipal, county and state canvass certifications and multiple court decisions after reviewing these matters," Riley Vetterkind, the commission's public information officer, said in an email to USA TODAY.

More: A QAnon conspiracy theory about election fraud is becoming a pro-Trump push for traceable ballots

In December 2020, Wisconsin's Supreme Court upheld the state's election results by rejecting a lawsuit from Trump. In February, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case , which challenged Wisconsin's voting laws.

More recently, an October report from the state's nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau found none of the machines it reviewed counted votes incorrectly. Republican lawmakers ordered the audit in February.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that an investigation found more "illegal votes" cast in Wisconsin in 2020 than Biden's margin of victory.

A report from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found that, in 2020, more than 54,000 ballots were cast by voters who had never shown ID in any election. Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.

But those findings pertain to "indefinitely confined" voters, who, under Wisconsin law, are not required to show ID to vote. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found no evidence that fraud "happened in material numbers" within that group. A recount, audit and several lawsuits also confirmed the legitimacy of the Wisconsin election results.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: No proof of widespread fraud in conservative group's investigation of Wisconsin election

Comments / 130

T.J. loves America
5d ago

The key word is WIDESPREAD. It doesn't have to be widespread. it only has to be in a few key cities that tip the scales of a state. Words are important.

Reply(31)
35
Amber Hulke
5d ago

I love when the Media gives us these "Fact" checks .....The media the Democrats own or control. Of course they are going to control the narrative. That is exactly why the Democrats went all in on Big Tech decades ago , so they can control our information. Smart move on thier part , but I know better.

Reply(7)
16
Ramsbottom
5d ago

Can they give a concrete explanation for why the vote counts surged for Biden in the middle of the night? Or why, at times, Trumps tally actually went down? These are only a small part of why people don't trust these "fact checks"

Reply(4)
12
The Independent

Fact-checkers blast Donald Trump 2020 election conspiracy about 120-year-old voters in Wisconsin

He may be out of office, but Donald Trump is keeping fact-checkers busy. And the former president’s latest claim about a 2020 election conspiracy, this time in Wisconsin, has been debunked.On Thursday, Mr Trump’s team began publicising a story from a right-wing news site, claiming that nearly 120,000 voters in Wisconsin, a state narrowly won by Joe Biden, had been registered as active voters for over 100 years, implying some kind of widespread fraud.“HUGE: Wisconsin Election Hearing Reveals 119,283 ‘Active Voters’ Who Have Been Registered For Over 100 Years!” read a headline featured in a tweet from his spokesperson...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

A conservative group debunks Trump’s voter-fraud claims (yet again)

Repeatedly now, conservatives who are sympathetic to voter-fraud allegations have conducted audits in the key states that Donald Trump contested in 2020. And repeatedly, they have come up empty when it comes to finding anything amounting to the widespread fraud that Trump claimed — and they have often explicitly debunked him.
POTUS
arkvalleyvoice.com

Election Conspiracy Fraud Group Expanding States in Door-to-Door Effort

It’s downright creepy and it’s quite secretive. The volunteers (many armed and wearing no campaign identification) refuse to identify themselves or who they work for. They show up at the doors of voters with video cameras, asking if the voter voted, and if so, how they voted in the last election. While they don’t say so, they are going door-to-door looking for imagined election fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

324K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
