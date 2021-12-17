ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police: ‘The Shopping Cart Killer’ responsible for deaths of four women he met on dating sites

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZWpp_0dPwyWxT00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police said an accused serial killer they have dubbed “The Shopping Cart Killer” has been arrested after the remains of four women were discovered outside of Washington, D.C.

Police said the man connected with at least four women on dating sites and met them at motels in Fairfax County and Harrisonburg.

Police said the man killed them and then used shopping carts to move their bodies.

Officials said the victims were killed with blunt force trauma and there is video evidence that they have not released as they continue to work with the women’s families, WTOP reported.

Police have Anthony Robinson in custody, officials said in a news conference Friday, WRC reported.

He has been behind bars in Rockingham County jail since late November, WTOP reported.

Robinson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after being arrested near where two victims were discovered in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Police said the two women — Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39 — were found near each other but were killed at different times, WTOP reported.

Police said two other possible victims were found together in a container. One of them was identified as Cheyenne Brown, who had gone missing from Washington D.C. in September. Police said Brown and Robinson had communicated through a dating site. Her family identified her tattoos on the remains, WTTG reported.

Brown was pregnant at the time of her death, WRC reported.

Police have not identified the other woman found with Brown, WTTG reported.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 703-246-7800, WTTG reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Family of murdered woman Gabby Petito creates foundation in her memory

A new foundation aims to honor the memory of Gabby Petito by helping families find missing persons and also by assisting survivors of domestic violence. Gabby Petito’s family started The Gabby Petito Foundation, saying they “wish to turn their personal tragedy into positive change by supporting those on the front lines doing critical and lifesaving work.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 people shot at suburban Chicago mall; 1 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were injured Thursday during a shooting at a suburban Chicago mall, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, located west of Chicago, WLS-TV reported. According to Sgt. Reid Foltyniewicz of the Oak Brook Police Department, authorities were alerted...
OAK BROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Penn Hills homicide investigation

PENN HILLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After six months, Allegheny County Police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation. 23-year-old Tracy Carpenter of Plum Borough was arrested Thursday afternoon for criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearm related charges. Penn Hills Police responded to a shooting on June...
PENN HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Dating Sites#Shopping Carts#Murder#D C Police#Wtop#Wrc#Wttg#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Baltimore officer dies a week after shot in ambush

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer who was shot during an ambush last week died Thursday after being removed from life support, authorities said. Keona Holley, 39, a mother of four who joined the police department two years ago, was shot in the head while working an overtime shift early in the morning of Dec. 16, The Sun of Baltimore reported. Holley, who was sitting in her patrol car when she was shot, had been on life support at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, the newspaper reported.
BALTIMORE, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Amazon 18-wheeler dangles off Texas interstate overpass

SAN ANTONIO — An Amazon 18-wheeler truck crashed on a Texas interstate and dangled over an overpass, leading to major traffic delays on Thursday morning, authorities said. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in northeast San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San Antonio Police...
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Oklahoma sixth-grader praised for heroism twice in one day

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — (AP) — An Oklahoma sixth-grader was honored by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once, but twice in the same day. Earlier this month, Davyon Johnson used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap at his school in Muskogee. Later that same day, he helped a woman escape from a burning house, the Muskogee Phoenix reported.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dies after two-vehicle crash in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man died after a crash Thursday morning in Monroeville, police said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened shortly after 8 a.m. at Mosside Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The man who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital, where...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
83K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy