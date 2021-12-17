ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get one more taste of Black Friday deals at Brooklinen with 20% off sheets, towels and more this weekend

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 6 days ago
Credit: Brooklinen Upgrade your bedding this holiday season with some of our favorite sheets from Brooklinen. Reviewed.com

Black Friday was nearly a month ago which might make you think that you missed out on one of the biggest shopping days of the year. The good news is that Brooklinen is keeping the spirit of saving alive with yet another round of discounts.

Through Sunday, December 19 , the Brooklyn-based company is extending the annual shopping event by offering 20% off sitewide. Note that certain Spaces products are excluded from the sale. Brooklinen shoppers can use promo code LASTCHANCE at checkout to get price cuts on everything from bed sheets and bath towels to robes and bedroom décor .

For instance, you can get this Luxe Core sheet set starting at $108—that's $27 below the original starter listing of $135 for the twin size. We named this set as the best bed sheets of the year , for its heavier weight and smooth touch thanks to the 100% cotton sateen weave it is made from. Customers were also impressed by the sheet's softness, even saying that they get softer with each washing machine cycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PgII_0dPwyV4k00
New sheets are an absolute joy, especially when they're from Brooklinen. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

To fill those luxe pillowcases, Brooklinen has its own down pillow , which starts at $55.20 for a $13.80 price cut from its initial $69. Shoppers can pick one up in a plush, mid-plush or firm feel in both standard or king sizes. We put these different models through trial runs and found that the firm option was best for side sleepers , thanks to its substantial support of the head, neck and shoulder. The plush option, meanwhile, compressed exceptionally well during our tests and made for a fluffy resting spot, especially for those who sleep on their stomachs .

For those looking to complete their bed setups, there's a down comforter starting at $127.20, which has fallen from the regular price of $159 for the lightweight twin model. We gave this design a test drive , and although we didn't love the plastic-like feel of its exterior, our tester enjoyed that its feathers didn't poke out of the comforter duri. We also liked how the lightweight option still kept us warm on cooler nights and was easy to lift stains from.

If you've been dreaming of that great night's rest, shop Brooklinen's extensive collection of sleep essentials while you can still get them on sale. It certainly beats counting sheep!

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get one more taste of Black Friday deals at Brooklinen with 20% off sheets, towels and more this weekend

