ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Virginia Department of Elections CIO/CISO Wins Award for Strengthening The Commonwealth’s Cybersecurity

thenewsprogress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Persico, CISM, CDPSE, Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the Virginia Department of Elections, has received the Founders Award from the Virginia Alliance for Secure Computing & Networking (VASCAN). The award recognizes Persico’s creation of an Information Security program at the Department of...

www.thenewsprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia Auditor: 'Cybersecurity incident' affects state's payroll administration cloud system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — An unspecified “cybersecurity incident” has affected the Kronos Private Cloud, a system used by the state to process payroll. Technology company UKG, formerly known as Kronos, is contracted by the state to provide payroll administration, specifically time and leave balances, according to a release from the office of State Auditor J.B. McCuskey.
CHARLESTON, WV
floridanewswire.com

Toray Plastics in Front Royal, Virginia Receives Its Fourth ‘Star’ Designation Under The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Voluntary Protection Program

RICHMOND, Va., Dec 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Commissioner C. Ray Davenport announced today that Toray Plastics (America), Inc. in Front Royal, Virginia, has been reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP), the program’s highest level of recognition. The facility was honored with their first Certificate of Recognition issued on January 28, 2005.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia's next Secretary of Education

Monday, Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin announced Aimee Rogstad Guidera will serve as the next Secretary of Education. “Aimee will be a critical partner in restoring expectations of excellence; overseeing a record education budget to invest in teachers, facilities and special education; rolling out innovation lab and charter schools; and standing for a curriculum that prepares Virginia’s children for a dynamic future and removes politics from the classroom,” said Governor-elect Youngkin. “A nationally recognized leader, Aimee is deeply respected for her distinguished career advocating for innovation and choice, data-driven reform, and high standards, and will apply these principles in order to implement the Day One Game Plan. Most importantly, she understands that parents matter, and the best interests of students must come first. Her leadership, intellect, and talent will be tremendous assets as we ensure Virginia kids are the best prepared in the country to succeed, and that they are taught how to think, not what to think. She will help us recharge a system that has settled for too long.”
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Commonwealth Of Virginia#Election#Information Security#Cybersecurity#Cism#Cdpse#The Founders Award#The General Assembly#Hb2178#Cyber Navigator#University Of Virginia
techwire.net

Recruitment Begins for Next State CIO and Tech Department Director

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Recruitment has opened for a new state chief information officer and director of the California Department of Technology (CDT). Amy Tong, who has held...
POLITICS
thenewsprogress.com

Southside Counties and EMPOWER Broadband Win Big in Broadband Awards

On December 13, Governor Northam’s office announced EMPOWER Broadband and the Southside Planning District Commission’s (SPDC) joint Virginia Telecommunications Initiative application had been awarded a grant of $69 million. The grant will supplement an overall $154 million investment and reach 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, southern Brunswick, and southern Charlotte Counties.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
vadogwood.com

From Tinkering to Teaching: Virginia Educator Wins National Cybersecurity Award

US Department of Education Recognizes Virginia Teacher with Cybersecurity Award. From a young age, Kristina Rice enjoyed tinkering with electronics. Whether it was taking apart phones to put them back together or learning all about computers when they came out, Rice developed a natural knack for technology. “I’ve always had...
VIRGINIA STATE
ExecutiveBiz

Report: State CIOs Seek to Prioritize Cybersecurity, Risk Management in 2022

A new report from the National Association of State Chief Information Officers revealed that cybersecurity and risk management tops the list of areas state CIOs want to prioritize in 2022. NASCIO said Digital government and services and broadband and wireless connectivity come in second and third place, respectively, in this...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
petproductnews.com

HABRI and Pet Partners Give Research Grant to Virginia Commonwealth University

The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) and Pet Partners have awarded a new research grant to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) to investigate the potential for reduced loneliness among people hospitalized for mental health conditions resulting from a program of therapy dog interventions. The project, titled “A Pilot Study to Examine the Impact of a Therapy Dog Intervention on Loneliness and Related Health Outcomes in Patients with Mental Illness,” aims to address key questions to support an animal-assisted intervention (AAI) as an inpatient intervention for these vulnerable individuals.
PETS
Land Line Media

Fuel tax rate changes in effect Jan. 1

States from coast to coast are ringing in the new year with changes in fuel tax rates. About a dozen states applied changes over the past year ranging from a 6.8-cent-per-gallon increase for diesel in Virginia to a 4.5-cent rate drop for diesel in Connecticut. The biggest change was implemented...
TRAFFIC
Vanderbilt University News

Alumni Innovators: Cybersecurity startup ARMS Cyber wins competitive awards from US Air Force, JPMorgan Chase and VetsinTech

Vanderbilt alumni Brad Potteiger, MS’16, PhD’19, Tim Potteiger, MS’17, and Michael Bryant, MBA’12, are the co-founders of ARMS Cyber, a cybersecurity company that proactively eliminates zero-day attacks, which target software security vulnerabilities before developers have the opportunity to patch them. The company recently earned two accolades: a $750,000 Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer grant from the U.S. Air Force and the grand prize in a tech startup competition hosted by VetsinTech and JPMorgan Chase.
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

Phoenix CISO uses back-to-basics approach for cybersecurity

Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Privacy Officer for the City of Phoenix, Shannon Lawson, shares in this Toggle Magazine article the city’s back-to-basics approach for cybersecurity using MixMode’s AI-powered platform for security information and event management, user and entity behavior analytics, network traffic analysis and network detection and response.
PHOENIX, AZ
aithority.com

SkyePoint Decisions, Inc Announces $52 Million Cybersecurity Contract Win At The U.S. Department Of Education

SkyePoint Decisions, Inc. is thrilled to announce the receipt of a Task Order award from the Department of Education (DoED), Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) to perform Cybersecurity Risk Management and Compliance. SkyePoint was largely selected due to our ability to enhance and automate the Authority-to-Operate (ATO) and Risk Management Framework (RMF) processes for FSA. The Office of Federal Student Aid solicited the task order through their Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Systems (CPSS) contract, a GSA HACS SIN Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA). The value of the task order award is $52M over a 5-year period of performance which started on December 6, 2021.
EDUCATION
Augusta Free Press

Award-winning Virginia young farmers to compete nationally

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Four exceptional Virginia young farmers will be traveling to Atlanta in January to take part in the national competitions for which they earned state-level honors in 2021. On Dec. 1 at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention, Roger and Amanda Scott...
VIRGINIA STATE
asana.com

CIO Classified: Avoiding a false sense of cybersecurity

With technological innovation accelerating faster than ever—and the pandemic entering a new phase—CIOs have never faced more uncertainty and complexity. That’s why we’ve partnered with Caspian Studios to sponsor Season 3 of the CIO Classified podcast. CIO Classified is a podcast for CIOs, decision-makers, and technology...
MARKETING
tripwire.com

The “Office of the CISO”: A New Structure for Cybersecurity Governance

When it comes to cybersecurity governance and management, there is no “one size fits all” approach. Today’s CISOs have a far wider range of responsibilities than their predecessors as heads of IT security. The CISO role is no longer purely technical, focused on hardware and endpoint protection...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy