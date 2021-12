The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wage war on the NBA, but the Utah Jazz have been mostly unscathed in 2021-22. While other teams have been forced to sign ostensibly retired players, the Jazz have mostly kept a consistent rotation. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun. COVID-19 does not discriminate. The Utah Jazz have simply been lucky thus far. In the event that they need reinforcements, there are several former NBA players who could help the team’s cause.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO