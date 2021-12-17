ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Snow Came to Puerto Rico

By With David Remnick
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. How did children in San Juan, Puerto Rico, have a “white...

New York Post

Heart-stopping moment massive shark chases surfers in Puerto Rico

This is the dramatic moment two surfers were chased by a huge shark as they frantically tried to race back to shore. Heart-stopping footage shows the beast’s dorsal fin poking out of the water in Puerto Rico as choppy waves crash around it – just feet away from the pair.
DEALBREAKER

Juan Paulson Bidding Adios To Puerto Rico?

Family office magnate John Paulson is stuck living in the high-tax hellscape that is Joe Biden’s America—which he did not vote for, thank you very much—for at least another two years, when his youngest child finally fucks off to college and allows him to live his best life. For years now, it seemed that best life would be lived by the warm sands of Puerto Rico, in spite of warnings that the bankrupt island looks a good deal better than residing there actually is. As the big day approaches, however, it seems JP may be having second thoughts about spending quite so much of the year in even the most salubrious parts of what is essentially a third-world country. Either that or he’s trying to make up for all the tax savings he’s missed out on these last eight years/preparing for the next giant tax bill, and looking for a cheaper place to park his billions.
Financial-Planning.com

Crypto investors flock to Puerto Rico's low taxes and island life

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico boasts a golf course and oceanfront residences in a 483-acre nature reserve, set along azure waters and lush rainforest. But what’s perhaps most appealing to those who are now rushing to this property is the section on its website explaining tax benefits for island residents.
iheart.com

Win a Trip to Puerto Rico for New Year's Eve

What better way to ring in the New Year than vacationing with your significant other in Puerto Rico!. According to Discover Puerto Rico, one lucky winner will get two roundtrip flights on Jet Blue, a three-night stay at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, a VIP experience at the inaugural New Year's Eve celebration with the chance to count down to 2022 as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve first-ever Spanish language countdown live from Puerto Rico.
Telegraph

Puerto Rico mayor, official charged in US corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents arrested the mayor of one of the wealthiest cities in Puerto Rico on corruption charges Thursday, the second such case announced this month. Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez Otero faces three counts, including bribery and extortion. He is accused of regularly accepting...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Finding sun and seclusion by beach-hopping on Puerto Rico's west coast

My rental car shook violently as it slowly crept down the bumpy dirt road along the southwestern tip of Puerto Rico. When the road ended, I set out on foot up a dirt path that led to the gray-and-white Los Morrillos lighthouse, built on the edge of a cliff in 1882. The windows and doorways were the same shade of turquoise as the water crashing into the rust-red sandstone cliffs below.
CoinTelegraph

Puerto Rico wants to combat corruption with blockchain technology

Following another corruption scandal, the government of Puerto Rico is reportedly seeking to improve its anti-corruption efforts by adopting blockchain technology. Puerto Rican House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez announced that lawmakers will hold meetings with local blockchain enthusiasts this month to discuss the potential adoption of blockchain technology to reduce corruption.
matadornetwork.com

From festivals to outdoor adventure, January is the best time to visit Puerto Rico

There isn’t a bad time to visit Puerto Rico thanks to beautiful beaches, enticing natural features far from the resorts, and, of course, some of the world’s best piña coladas. But there’s something to be said for visiting Isla del Encanto in January. The first month of the year is when you’ll find holidays that blend Spanish, African, and American traditions across the island.
SFGate

Puerto Rico bankruptcy-exit plan offers island a fresh start

Puerto Rico is inching closer to ending its more than four-year bankruptcy as the judge overseeing the workout is reviewing a restructuring plan that cuts billions in debt, fixes a broke pension system and potentially returns the commonwealth to balanced budgets. U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain may rule...
spectrumnews1.com

Mayfield family leaving for home country of Puerto Rico after home is condemned

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Jorge and Yeyshalee Cruz moved from their home country Puerto Rico in 2019 to Mayfield to make a better life for their daughter Alejandra Cruz. The family has been residents of Mayfield for two years but after the tornado that swept their town, they've been forced to move back to Puerto Rico due to their home being condemned.
travelweekly.com

Travel to Puerto Rico: Island updates its entry rules

Puerto Rico will shorten the window of time in which visitors are required to obtain a Covid test before arriving. Effective Dec. 27, the island's entry regulations for all travelers coming on domestic flights from the U.S. mainland will require proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to arrival. Currently, the timeframe is 72 hours.
The Guardian

‘An act of rebellion’: the young farmers revolutionizing Puerto Rico’s agriculture

Puerto Rico was once a thriving agricultural hub thanks to its tropical climate, rich biodiversity, and sustainable farming traditions. Today, less than 2% of the workforce is employed in agriculture and tens of thousands of acres of arable land sit idle. Meanwhile 85% of the food eaten in Puerto Rico is imported, grocery prices are among the highest in the US and last year two in five people experienced food insecurity. “Unemployment is brutal, prices are brutal, migration from the island is brutal,” said Denise Santos, who runs Puerto Rico’s food bank.
AccuWeather

'Stuff of nightmares' washes ashore on San Diego beach

The monstrous-looking creature startled the beachgoer who discovered it and captivated the throng of onlookers who gathered around to catch of glimpse of the rare animal. A fish that rarely sees the light of day emerged from the ocean last month and gave beachgoers a scary sight for the ages.
