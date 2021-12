If we are being totally honest, the official trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett looked… decent, but not spectacular. Part of that might be because the two seasons of The Mandalorian raised expectations for the amount of action and intrigue that these Star Wars shows can provide. We don’t really know what The Book of Boba Fett is going to deliver, but our hopes are for more than the dialogue snippets and minimal action that was included in the two-minute tease. However, it turns out that there was a reason for the lackluster marketing push, and as you might expect with every Star Wars project, it’s tied to the act of protecting fans from spoilers.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO