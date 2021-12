KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Seattle Union Gospel Mission (UGM) is seeing a high demand for food and homelessness outreach services heading into the holidays. UGM supplies food, furniture, clothing and other donations to churches that are in direct contact with those in need. The organization reported an uptick in demand for holiday turkey giveaways this year. Now, the UGM search and rescue team says they're seeing more people out on the streets.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO