With just a handful of exceptions, I have always had a lot of trouble with classics. I did read them, especially as a teenager, because I thought that’s what you had to read to be a “proper” book person (and because that’s what was assigned in school). But I can easily count the very few that actually captured my attention while reading, let alone stuck with me after turning the final page. And thinking back, it’s no wonder! How much could I, a disabled queer Asian American woman, get out of reading old books written mostly by dead white guys about even more white guys, really? Our worlds are just so vastly different, it becomes quite the undertaking trying to find pieces of those books that resonate with my own life.

