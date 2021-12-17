ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Bookstores still healthy in spite of online shopping, other entertainment options

By Tony Hicks, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last week before Christmas brings memories of last-ditch runs to the nearest bookstore, which was never far. They were the final refuge of the holiday procrastinator and an odd heart-pumping highlight to the season, when — oh darn — you had to go through shelf after shelf to match the...

localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

Mall of America launches one-stop online shopping option

Mall of America is launching a new “omni-channel” shopping option that allows customers to shop many of its stores online on one site. On Thursday, Mall of America announced the launch of Shop MOA. The site allows customers to add items to their cart from more than 70 stores and pick them up at one location within the mall.
INTERNET
marketplace.org

Some indie bookstores find ways to succeed online

Book sales have been consistently strong during the pandemic, but it’s mostly benefited larger companies like Amazon. Bookstore sales actually fell 28% last year. Those sales are finally recovering in 2021, but the struggle has slightly rewritten the indie bookseller manual. That’s because when brick-and-mortar bookstores closed to in-person...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
iheart.com

Online Shopping And Fake Reviews

When was the last time you bought something online that you regretted? It’s probably not too hard to remember is it? Now, how much money have you wasted on stuff like that? If you’re normal you’ve thrown down $899 in the last year buying things online that, if you had it to do over again, you would not. And as it turns out it’s not just a byproduct of having been bored during the pandemic. According to a study by Fakespot, the average American now racks up a total of $70,000 in online regrets during their lifetime. And the odds are the era of near instant online gratification isn’t going to help that number to come down. What’s the stuff when end up regretting the most?
INTERNET
Cheddar News

In-Store Holiday Shopping Dropoff Linked to Shifting Buying Habits

The typical holiday rush to malls and other retail outlets on "Super Saturday" fell by 26 percent compared to 2019. Melissa Gonzalez, CEO and founder of retail strategist Lionesque Group, told Cheddar that shopping habits had already been changing. "I just think there's a shift in general. And then there's just a lot more pre-planning, and I don't think that's going to go away," she said. "You saw a lot of holiday gift guides go out earlier and deals go out earlier, so I think that's just going to be a trend going forward." She also discussed how cryptocurrency is going to play a role in retail in 2022.
RETAIL
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookstores#Retail Trade#Convenience Stores#Online Shopping#Entertainment#The U S Census#Census#The Golden State
lascruces.com

COAS Bookstore

COAS Books is New Mexico’s largest new & used bookstore with more than 500,000 books in stock! We have an incredible selection of new and used books — including regional and out-of-print books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl, VHS, audio books, and games. COAS Books is family-owned and operated, with two stores located in Las Cruces, New Mexico. We receive hundreds of books every day, so our inventory is constantly changing and full of hidden gems. We also offer trade credit to help you save more on your purchases. Bring in the books you no longer want or need and we’ll give you trade credit that can be applied to your purchase of other used books and media in our stores. Come by our store on Main Street — or our branch store at 1101 South Solano Dr. — and we’ll be happy to help you find what you’re looking for!
LAS CRUCES, NM
swfloridadailynews.com

The popular option to shop is “Buy now and pay later”.

You may find that your holiday budget is stretched thin, yet you want the best gift. Many shops offer you the possibility to achieve that gift even though it may be expensive. “buy now, pay later” option. The idea is that you can spread your payments out rather...
FORT MYERS, FL
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
chainstoreage.com

Michaels offers flex payment option for online shoppers

The largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America is entering the burgeoning “buy now pay later” (BNPL) payment space. The Michaels Companies Inc. is partnering with financial products and services company Affirm to enable qualified customers to pay for their online purchases over time, with monthly payments and no interest or late fees. Michaels is utilizing the Affirm Adaptive Checkout solution.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Shopping
CBS Boston

Brick And Mortar Stores Still Popular For Christmas Shopping Even With Online Options

SAUGUS (CBS) — The clock is ticking for those searching for the perfect present with just two weeks left until Christmas. A ton of shoppers took to the stores in Saugus, many happy to have the option of in-person shopping this year. “I did a lot online but that was first and then I started going in person to see what sticks out for my friends and family,” Bridget Tully said. A glance inside Saugus resident Carla Simmon’s truck and you’ll find it brimming with Christmas toys for kids in her family. “I’ve been doing a lot of online shopping and also coming into the stores,” Carla Simmons said. “Last year with the pandemic obviously, we didn’t get to share holiday spirit with the family.” If you opted for online shopping and are waiting for that package to arrive, good news, the U.S. Postal Service has extended their hours at multiple locations this Saturday and are opening their doors this Sunday from 9a.m. to 2 p.m.
SAUGUS, MA
13abc.com

New website helps you shop local online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the ongoing supply chain issues, there has never been a better time to shop local. But how do you know where to start? Try this brand-new website: strollshopdine.com. It showcases the products and services of local businesses in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. “We did...
OREGON, OH
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Does Direct Deposit Hit Your Account on Christmas Eve?

Most people spend a lot during the holidays. You spend money on gifts, groceries for your holiday meals, and other expenses. So, getting paid on time is essential to replenish your funds. On Dec. 24, you might be expecting your paycheck to be deposited in your bank account, but does direct deposit hit on Christmas Eve?
PERSONAL FINANCE
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy