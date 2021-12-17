ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Black women unemployment rates dropped but experts say other factors at play

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ez0t9_0dPwvcue00
Unemployment benefits (WSOC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The unemployment rate for Black women dropped significantly last month to five percent.

At first glance, this decline may look like a bright spot, but some economists say these numbers aren’t telling full story.

Like many during the pandemic, Khadija Harris decided it was time for a career change.

“I could tell there wasn’t a lot of opportunity for growth there,” said Harris, who lives right outside of Atlanta.

She went back to school with help from Goodwill of North Georgia and she earned her medical billing and coding certification this July.

Harris said she got the offer for her new job in November.

“I feel like it really paid off for me, especially with Goodwill offering the course for free,” she said.

The latest jobs report shows the unemployment rate for black women dropped from 7% to 5% in November. That was the largest drop when compared to other races and genders.

But experts say there are two sides to this story.

“The thing that we really need to be careful about is making sure that we are sufficiently measuring what that really means,” said Valerie Wilson, Director of the Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy.

Wilson works the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank for economic policy discussions.

She said more black women got jobs last month but thousands who didn’t have jobs also left the labor force too.

“If they were people who at one point were in the labor market looking for work and wanted to work. The fact that they left and are no longer measured in the unemployment rate does not necessarily mean that as a whole, or overall things have improved,” said Wilson.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois’ unemployment rates drop for eighth month in a row

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois unemployment rate fell in all 14 metropolitan areas in November, which shows the economy is getting stronger. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), Illinoisans have taken more nonfarm jobs in 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia and state unemployment rates drop to record lows

The state of Georgia’s unemployment rate continues to drop, with the unemployment rate surpassing pre-pandemic levels of employment this past month. The Department of Labor reported on Dec. 23 that the Georgia Mountains Region has reached a record low level of unemployment, with only 1.7 percent of the region’s workforce reportedly unemployed.
GEORGIA STATE
NewsWest 9

Unemployment rates slowly dropping

MIDLAND, Texas — More people got back to work in 2021. After nearly two years of the pandemic, unemployment rates in the Midland-Odessa area are starting to get closer to pre-pandemic levels. The Midland unemployment rate for November 2021 sits at 4.5 percent. In Odessa, that number is at...
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
county17.com

Wyoming’s unemployment rate drops as more people return to work

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) Wyoming’s unemployment rate declined by almost one-half percentage point in November from October and for the first time in several months, the decline was not largely due to people leaving the workforce. State Department of Workforce Services figures showed that the...
WYOMING STATE
Indiana Gazette

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate drops, lags behind national number

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate continued its months-long decline in November, shaving three-tenths of a percentage point since October to come in at 5.7%. The movement is behind the national unemployment rate of 4.2%, which fell four-tenths of a percentage point over the past month. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nny360.com

North country unemployment rates drop in November

ALBANY — The north country’s jobless rate for November shows an improvement from last year, dropping at least one percentage point in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties. In Jefferson County, unemployment went down 1.5 percentage points from last year, from 5.5% in November 2020 to a current...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Black Women#Racism#Goodwill Of North Georgia#Cox Media Group
KXL

Unemployment Rate Drops In Portland-Metro Area

PORTLAND, Ore. – The unemployment rate in the Portland-metro area dropped from 4.4 percent in October to 4.1 percent in November. The Oregon Employment Department says that’s thanks to employers adding almost 10,000 jobs last month. The region has now regained 77 percent of jobs lost at the...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Idaho unemployment rate drops to 2.6 percent, among best in nation

BOISE (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percent to 2.6 percent from October to November, keeping the state’s unemployment rate tied for fourth-best in the nation. The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday said nearly 885,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 24,000 are...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Johnson City Press

More South Carolinians employed than ever as unemployment rate drops to 3.7%

(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s employment rate dropped to 3.7% in November, and the state has more people employed than any time in the state’s history, according the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW). South Carolina has 2,317,620 people employed; more than 4,300 more...
ECONOMY
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Texas hits new employment record as unemployment rate continues to drop

AUSTIN — The number of unemployed workers in Texas dropped to a new low in November with more Texans employed than at any other time on record, according to Texas Workforce Commission data. The November unemployment rate in the state is 5.2%, down 0.2% from October, and is nearing...
TEXAS STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia unemployment rate drops for 19th straight month

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded Georgia’s unemployment rate dropping for the nineteenth straight month to 2.8% for November 2021, an all-time low. Additionally, Georgia is reporting an all-time high for the number of individuals employed. “After 19 months of our unemployment rate steadily declining,...
GEORGIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Dept. of Labor and Industry says PA unemployment rate is down

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its preliminary employment situation report for November 2021. The report shows Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.7 percent in November. The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Suburban Times

Unemployment rate drops in November while payroll employment rebounds

Washington State Employment Security Department announcement. Washington’s economy added 12,800 jobs in November. Between October and November, the preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate fell 4.7 percent. “A sizeable jump in household employment this month was mostly responsible for pushing down the state unemployment rate,” said the Employment Security...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGET

Kern County unemployment rate dropped nearly a percentage point in November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The unemployment rate in Kern County fell by almost a percentage point in November, according to the state Employment Development Department. The unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, down from 8.3 percent in October, according to the EDD. The unemployment rate for California in November was 5.4 percent, and 3.9 percent nationwide. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy