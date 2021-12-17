ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minister Marion Hall Returns to Music with Gospel-Inspired Single

By Editorial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dancehall artist formally known as Lady Saw, now Minister Marion Hall has made a return to music with her new gospel-inspired single, “If I Was Famous.”. The song captures the essence of the talent...

