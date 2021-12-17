ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

First Stream: Aaliyah and The Weeknd Collab, Roddy Ricch & More New Releases | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aaliyah and The Weeknd collab is here, Roddy Ricch...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Listen to Aaliyah and The Weeknd’s New Song “Poison”

Aaliyah’s new song “Poison” with The Weeknd is here, via Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire. The track serves as the first single for Aaliyah’s upcoming posthumous album, Unstoppable, which will be shared in 2022. Credits for the first official new Aaliyah release in more than a decade includes production from DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb, writing contributions from The Weeknd and the late Static Major, along with Mike Dean (mixing) and Shin Kamiyam (engineering) putting their touch on the record.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross, Lil Baby & Lil Wayne Dominate This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

Last week was understandably slow in terms of new music releases. The holiday season arrived and even rappers were taking a break from their usual activities to spend some time with the family. However, we're back this week with another edition of Fire Emoji playlist including new heat from the biggest stars in hip-hop.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Aaliyah's Posthumous "Poison" Collab With The Weeknd Faces Backlash For Production Quality

Aaliyah's posthumous music rollout continues with a new collaboration with The Weeknd titled "Poison." The new single from the late singer and the After Hours artist arrived on Dec. 17, but it was almost immediately hit with backlash from fans who are dragging the song for its production quality. "Why does Aaliyah sound like she left The Weeknd a voicemail and he decided to record it himself ??? Fix it now !" one Twitter user wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
Wizkid
officialcharts.com

New posthumous Aaliyah single Poison featuring The Weeknd to drop this week

Aaliyah will be releasing a new posthumous single, Poison, featuring The Weeknd this week. The news was announced via her old record label Blackground Records' Twitter account. Earlier this year, the late singer's uncle and former manager struck a deal with indie distribution outfit Empire to re-issue all of Aaliyah's albums to streaming services for the first time.
MUSIC
Vulture

Listen to Aaliyah’s First Single in over a Decade With the Weeknd

Through Blackground Records 2.0/EMPIRE, the late Aaliyah released her new single “Poison” with the Weeknd, marking her first new track in over 15 years according to a press release. The release comes months after Aaliyah’s discography was made available to streaming services in August. The “Poison” track was written by Aaliyah’s longtime collaborator and friend Static Major and the Weeknd. It was produced by DannyBoyStyles and Nick Lamb, mixed by Mike Dean, and engineered by Shin Kamiyama. “I’m so excited to share this new song by Aaliyah and the very talented the Weeknd,” said Barry Hankerson, founder of Blackground Records. “I wanted her adoring fans to get a special gift before the holidays and felt it was the perfect time to release a never-before-heard offering.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#First Stream
MetroTimes

A posthumous Aaliyah record is finally coming, and The Weeknd is on the first track. But is it worth it?

After many years of speculation and bitter dispute over the rights to her legacy, new music from Aaliyah, the late R&B star from Detroit, is finally here. Blackground Records 2.0, the revived version of the label started by her uncle and music mogul Barry Hankerson, dropped a new track titled “Poison” on Friday, featuring the popular Canadian singer The Weeknd.
DETROIT, MI
hot969boston.com

Roddy Ricch Reveals Tracklist For New Album ‘Live Life Fast’

Roddy Ricch’s highly anticipated sophomore album Live Life Fast is set to drop Friday (Dec. 17) and has a high-profile guest list of features. Live Life Fast will feature appearances from Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

New Music Friday: Roddy Ricch, the Weeknd, Gucci Mane, and Nick Cannon’s ‘Miracles Across 125th Street’ soundtrack

Roddy Ricch dropped his second studio album, LIVE LIFE FAST, on Friday, featuring Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Ty Doll $ign, Lil Baby, Gunna, and Takeoff from Migos. The 18-track project is the follow-up to his 2019 RIAA double-Platinum debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. The Grammy winner also debuted the video for “25 million” from the album. The 23-year-old rapper recently celebrated “The Box” from Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial being RIAA-certified Diamond for ten million sales.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
uticaphoenix.net

RODDY RICCH RELEASES LIVE LIFE FAST INCLUDING FEATURES FROM FUTURE,

GRAMMY® Award-winning and 9x GRAMMY® Award-nominated Roddy Ricch drops his sophomore album LIVE LIFE FAST. It arrives alongside the official “25 million” video, the second visual from LIVE LIFE FAST. The album’s cinematic trailer dropped last week, directed by child. Ricch celebrated the second anniversary of his two-time RIAA-certified platinum debut album PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL with official RIAA diamond certification of “The Box.”
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Album Stream: Roddy Ricch – Live Life Fast

Roddy Ricch elevated to a new level when he released his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. While the California native prepared fans for the album’s release with songs like “Start Wit Me” and “Tip Toe” featuring A Boogie, the album’s success was propelled by “The Box.” Not only did it hit number one, but it was also followed by “High Fashion” with DJ Mustard and a string of features from Roddy Ricch. In a matter of months, Roddy Ricch went from being a promising young artist to a hitmaker with multiple Grammy nominations.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Boldy James + Alchemist, Roddy Ricch, 6LACK & More

With another seven in the books, we’re back catching you up on the best new music with the 273rd installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I decided to flip Boldy James and Alchemist‘s Super Tecmo Bo cover with a mix of Roddy Ricch‘s Live Life Fast album, Benny the Butcher‘s “Mr. Pyrex Man,” 6LACK‘s “Rent Free / By Any Means,” and SAINt JHN‘s “The Best Part of Life” singles.
MUSIC
Billboard

The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2021: Critics’ Picks

Hip-hop fans received the royal treatment in 2021 when some of the genre’s biggest names made their valiant returns onto the main stage. Kanye West, Drake and J. Cole dominated with their respective efforts while promising acts such as Don Toliver, Baby Keem and Slowthai made compelling cases as to why they’re anything but flash-in-the-pan performers.
ENTERTAINMENT
hiphop-n-more.com

Roddy Ricch ‘LIVE LIFE FAST’ First Week Sales

Roddy Ricch released his LIVE LIFE FAST album last week after a fairly long buildup and while there are a handful of songs that fans liked, the general reception seems to be that fans don’t like the album from front to back. Future, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Gunna and more made appearances. You can stream it here.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy