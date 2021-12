Japanese sports cars from the 1990s are some of the most recognized ones amongst the car culture. As described by Jeremy Clarkson, in a movie about the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Japan took over the world…and then lost it. While the latter is a topic for another time, what is true for the Skyline also goes for these three – the Toyota Supra, Nissan 300Z, and Mazda RX-7. Our colleagues from “EverydayDriver” - Todd Deeken and Paul Schmucker - take us on a spirited drive with these three JDM legends to determine the pros and cons of each and why they are so desired.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO