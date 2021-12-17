ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Final Injury Report for Week 15

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAXk0_0dPwup6e00

We take one last look at the Saints and player availability going into Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers.

In addition to being without Sean Payton, the Saints are going to be without two key players on their offensive line when they take on the Bucs on Sunday night. Here's a look at how the final injury report of Week 15 looks for New Orleans.

OUT: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Garrett Griffin (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Kaden Elliss (hamstring), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Mark Ingram returned to practice on Friday after being on the COVID-19 Reserve List. He spoke with the media, saying that he didn't have any illness at all, feeling like it was a postnasal drip. He had to wait the full 10 days to return.

Meanwhile, Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe) do not carry injury designations going into the game, but Davenport was limited on Friday. Pete Werner (elbow) also does not carry a designation, and was full at practice.

In addition to Armstead and Ramczyk not being spotted at the open portion of practice, Malcolm Jenkins was also among them. That means he might be on another list, so we'll see how things play out.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Saints Run Defense
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Explains Why He Smashed A Tablet, Plays Coy On Outburst At Saints’ Sideline

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady had a rather frustrating night on Sunday. He and the Bucs lost to the Saints for the fourth straight time in the regular season, likely losing their chance to claim the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. The offense also lost three key players — Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette — to injuries over the course of the game. So when Brady threw an interception late in the fourth quarter while trailing 9-0 to unofficially end the game, his emotions boiled over. He let out a shout at somebody...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Explains Sunday Night’s Sideline Exchange With Saints

On Sunday night, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was caught firing off some foul words at the Saints’ sideline. It was evident that he was frustrated with the way the game unfolded. During the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast, Brady explained what actually happened by the Saints’ sideline....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Here’s Why Drew Brees Is Trending Today

Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon. Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Saints quarterback news

We’ve seen quite a few NFL teams have to deal with their starting quarterback, as well as their backup quarterback, potentially missing games after entering the COVID health and safety protocols. The Cleveland Browns were forced to start Nick Mullens after Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were unable to play. Meanwhile, Garrett Gilbert started for WFT on Tuesday in lieu of Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
663
Followers
461
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy