Saints Final Injury Report for Week 15

We take one last look at the Saints and player availability going into Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers.

In addition to being without Sean Payton, the Saints are going to be without two key players on their offensive line when they take on the Bucs on Sunday night. Here's a look at how the final injury report of Week 15 looks for New Orleans.

OUT: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Garrett Griffin (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Kaden Elliss (hamstring), Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring)

Mark Ingram returned to practice on Friday after being on the COVID-19 Reserve List. He spoke with the media, saying that he didn't have any illness at all, feeling like it was a postnasal drip. He had to wait the full 10 days to return.

Meanwhile, Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (toe) do not carry injury designations going into the game, but Davenport was limited on Friday. Pete Werner (elbow) also does not carry a designation, and was full at practice.

In addition to Armstead and Ramczyk not being spotted at the open portion of practice, Malcolm Jenkins was also among them. That means he might be on another list, so we'll see how things play out.

