Illinois extends license expiration dates to March 31, 2022

Five McHenry County schools reported eight COVID-19 outbreaks in the last week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Leggee Elementary School in Huntley had reported four additional outbreaks reported Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That brings the total number of outbreaks so far this year to six, the most among any McHenry County school or youth organization.

MCHENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO