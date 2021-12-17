ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois extends license expiration dates to March 31, 2022

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Expiration dates for Illinois driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional three months to March 31,...

Daily Herald

Five McHenry Co. schools report outbreaks

Five McHenry County schools reported eight COVID-19 outbreaks in the last week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Leggee Elementary School in Huntley had reported four additional outbreaks reported Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That brings the total number of outbreaks so far this year to six, the most among any McHenry County school or youth organization.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Fire amid corncobs and straw still burning in Indiana town

WINDFALL, Ind. -- A fire amid corncobs and straw bales has been burning for more than a week in a small Indiana town, producing smoke that is annoying residents. 'œIt's been a long time,' said Kevin Bryant, chief of the Wildcat Township Volunteer Fire Department. 'œA lot of water and a lot of trucks and a lot of resources have been used on it, and it's still burning now.'
INDIANA STATE
