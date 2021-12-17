ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Conversation: Gregg Gonsalves on how — and how not — to stop the pandemic

By David Goodman
VTDigger
VTDigger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jw8e0_0dPwumhh00
Gregg Gonsalves is an epidemiologist and global associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and co-directs the Yale Global Health Justice Partnership. Photo courtesy John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

The Vermont Conversation with David Goodman is a VTDigger podcast that features in-depth interviews on local and national issues with politicians, activists, artists, changemakers and citizens who are making a difference. Listen below, and subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts or Spotify to hear more.

This week marks a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic, as the death toll in the U.S. hit 800,000 people. One in 100 older Americans has died from the virus.

Gregg Gonsalves says the Biden’s administration’s attempt to vaccinate our way out of the problem is not working. Gonsalves, a winner of the MacArthur genius award , is associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and co-directs the Yale Global Health Justice Partnership.

Gonsalves first became involved in public health during the AIDS pandemic when he was a leading member of ACT UP, the AIDS activist group. He sees parallels between the AIDS and Covid pandemics in the way that politics and profiteering have sabotaged public health. He has argued that the Trump administration committed crimes against humanity in its bungling of the early Covid response, especially against vulnerable and marginalized populations. But he is also critical of the Biden administration’s approach.

Gonsalves has also spoken about the backlash against science and public health, including in Vermont, where Gov. Phil Scott and his staff have attacked a prominent public health critic . “There’s been a war on public health. … What politicians have figured out is to point to the other guy and say, oh, it’s their fault. … What this has done is created threats of violence against public health officials who have quit in droves. And it is leading to burnout among health professionals who … just are putting their fingers in dikes as water pours over the edge of the boat. “

Gonsalves is critical but hopeful. “There’s so many people … around the country and, frankly, around the world that are fighting this fight right now. There are there plenty of people like (Florida Gov.) Ron DeSantis and (Texas Gov.) Greg Abbott who preach the gospel of selfishness. But there’s really incredibly generous, community-minded, civic-minded people in our country who really want us to get to the other side of this. And those are the people who give me hope.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhYg8_0dPwumhh00

Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Gregg Gonsalves on how — and how not — to stop the pandemic .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
Local
Vermont Health
State
Texas State
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Vermont Has Received So Far

It has now been 51 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 7, the U.S. has sent 582,057,445 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 177.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
WCAX

State data looks into how well Vermonters are composting

Embattled New York state public university system Chancellor James Malatras says he will resign amid harsh criticism for his actions while a top aide to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Champlain College names new president. Updated: 41 minutes ago. Champlain College has named a dean from the University of Virginia as...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

How the state is working to boost Vermont’s COVID booster shot rate

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leads the country in the percentage of people fully vaccinated and boosted. More than 203,000 Vermonters, 18 and older, are fully boosted. That’s 47%. But the state says that still isn’t enough. So the state epidemiologist says they are creating walk-in clinics and other...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont’s lieutenant governor is running for Congress. So who’s running for lieutenant governor?

The post can be an important bully pulpit from which to advance pet issues. And it has served as a useful perch from which to run for higher office. Republican Gov. Phil Scott — like other governors before him — first served in the role. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s lieutenant governor is running for Congress. So who’s running for lieutenant governor?.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Global Health#Apple Podcasts#Google Podcasts#Spotify#Americans#Covid
VTDigger

Vermont bolsters testing, vaccine capacity

In preparation for another Covid surge, Vermont is providing additional opportunities for people to get tested, including take-home test options. Across 16 holiday testing sites, the state will offer 10,000 LAMP tests for registered appointments, and 50,000 antigen tests for walk-ins, Smith said. Partner organizations plan to distribute take-home tests to certain groups, including people of color and people experiencing food insecurity, economic hardship or homelessness.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ValleyCentral

Gov. Greg Abbott sticks with hands-off approach to COVID-19 as omicron spreads

As other states are mobilizing to respond to the rapidly spreading omicron variant, Gov. Greg Abbott is not budging on his hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic that was cemented months ago. In March, Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate, marking the beginning of a sharp shift toward preaching “personal responsibility” and an outright rejection of any […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy