The San Francisco 49ers and the Tennessee Titans will play in the final Thursday Night Football game of the year. The 49ers are trying to climb back into the playoff picture and secure a spot, while the Tennessee Titans are holding on for dear life in the AFC South. The Titans are one game up on the Colts, while the 49ers are one game up on the Vikings for the No. 7 seed.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO