Scouting report: Bragging rights and more on line vs. Tennessee

Next game: vs. No. 18 Tennessee, 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville. TV: ESPN2 / Radio: 98.9.

Coming off the biggest win of Penny Hardaway’s tenure at Memphis, the Tigers must now turn their focus to their biggest rival, Tennessee.

Saturday’s matchup has many implications and storylines. Another opportunity for a Quad 1 win, for one.

Then there’s winning the three-game series between the two in-state foes. Because who knows when the next time these two will meet?

Memphis is doing its best to treat the game against the No. 18 Volunteers like any other, but the Tigers also know what’s at stake.

“There’s not any conversation with (Tennessee coach Rick Barnes), but we understand what the rivalry means. We both do still have a lot of respect for each other, but we both want to beat each other really badly,” coach Penny Hardaway said on Wednesday.

Hardaway acknowledged the Tigers (6-4), who upset No. 6 Alabama on Tuesday, were still trying to pull themselves out of a slump.

Another win over a Top 25 opponent could do just the trick.

Facing another local star

Former Briarcrest star Kennedy Chandler opted to head to Knoxville to play his college ball. There’s plenty of speculation why Chandler didn’t want to remain home, but one thing is for sure: The Tigers could’ve used his services this season.

Chandler has been one of the best freshmen in the country, averaging almost 15 points and five assists for the Volunteers (8-2), both team highs. He will be motivated to have a big night against his hometown team, and you can expect Hardaway likewise to devise a game plan to contain him.

Chandler has been held to single digits in only three games this season, two of which were Tennessee losses.

Tennessee’s selfless offense

The Volunteers have been one of the best teams in the country at sharing the ball, which has a lot to do with Chandler’s presence. Tennessee averages more than 18 assists a game, which ranks ninth nationally.

Four players average at least two assists a game. As for scoring, there’s only one other double-digit scorer, with Santiago Vescovi at 13.9 points per game. He also is second in assists. If priority one is Chandler, then Vescovi will be No. 2, and from there, the Tigers must force the role players to outmatch them.

“They’ve been playing exceptionally well all year. They’re guard-heavy kind of just like Alabama, and they do really well,” Hardaway said.

Defensive struggle?

Tennessee has a top-25 scoring defense and is 10th in defensive rating, holding opponents to just 57.9 points per game. The Tigers haven’t consistently defended at that level, but at their peak, they are just as solid defensively.

In Tennessee’s two losses, Villanova and Texas Tech used stifling defense. The Volunteers shot below 34% against both and had 18 turnovers against Villanova.

If Memphis can do the same, it’ll have a chance to beat Tennessee for the second straight time.

Tigers getting healthier?

Memphis has been without Chandler Lawson since the win over Virginia Tech on Nov. 24, and it played without Earl Timberlake against Alabama on Tuesday.

But it sounds as if the two players could be closer to a return.

“Yeah, that’s going to be huge for us. Two guys that are just willing to do whatever it takes to win. They don’t need the ball to be effective. When they get the ball, they’re going to make the right play,” Hardaway said.

He wasn’t ready to declare either available for Saturday, but he says he hopes to have them.