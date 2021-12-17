Park Estates neighborhood sees rash of 11 burglaries since June, Long Beach police say

Police will increase their presence in the Park Estates neighborhood of East Long Beach after 11 burglaries were reported in the area between June and December, officials said today.

The first in the string of reported home burglaries happened sometime between June 12 and 13 in the 5300 block of El Parque Street near Cal State Long Beach, police said. Ten more followed, with the latest on Dec. 12, according to police, who provided dates and general locations:

5300 block of El Prado Ave. sometime between June 20 and July 1

1400 block of Byrant Rd. sometime between July 3 and July 5

5100 block of El Cedral during the midday on Sept. 12

5400 block of La Pasada Street on the morning of Sept. 25

1500 block of Ramillo Ave. during the midday hours of Oct. 21

1400 block of La Perla Ave. during the early evening of Nov. 9

5200 block of El Roble St. during the early evening of Nov. 22

5500 block of La Pasada St. during the early evening Nov. 24

5500 block of El Jardin St. during the early evening of Nov. 30

5500 block of El Parque St. during the daytime or early evening of Dec. 12

“In general, the loss has been personal property, including collectible items, jewelry and cash,” LBPD spokesperson Allison Gallagher said in an email.

More often than not, these incidents have occurred during the daytime or afternoon hours, when no one is home, police said. The number of people involved with the break-ins is unknown, but detectives are checking video evidence. At this time, there is no suspect information but police are reviewing suspect and vehicle descriptions, the LBPD said.

“Our officers will remain vigilant and take enforcement action when necessary,” according to LBPD.

Police urged anyone who may have information relating to the ongoing investigation to contact the LBPD Burglary Detail at 562-570-7351.

