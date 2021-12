The legislature needs to repeal the Washington Long Term Care Act. The deleterious effects of the Cares Fund are clear and present. Washingtonians knew in 2019, 2020, and again in 2021 the Act was a poor idea and repeatedly have told hubristic legislators we did not want what they were peddling. In 2019, Washingtonians overwhelmingly (62.92%) voted in Advisory vote 20 to repeal the tax. Our all-knowing legislature, however, chose to not listen, and instead in 2020 asked that we allow it to invest the funds differently because legislators knew their insolvent plan needed higher returns to prop it up. Yes, the legislature passed a program it knew was not solvent.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO