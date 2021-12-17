$10,000 reward offered in Douglasville armed Kroger robbery
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward in connection to an armed robbery last week at a Douglasville grocery store. The robbery happened around...www.fox5atlanta.com
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward in connection to an armed robbery last week at a Douglasville grocery store. The robbery happened around...www.fox5atlanta.com
this right here is one reason I refuse to move from the Mountains back to douglasville.this town isn't home any more crime is huge its ever been. drugs are worse..I hare even coming to visit my kids..
Comments / 9