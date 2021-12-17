UCF lines up legislative funding requests for new construction, equipment

Osceola County is one step closer to landing federal funds to build out semiconductor research and production capabilities at the NeoCity tech district in Kissimmee. The county on Dec. 13 was awarded $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Commerce for planned expansion at NeoCity, with a chance to win up to $100 million more. The money was awarded as the first phase of the federal $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. As one of 60 nationwide finalists, Osceola County moves on to the second phase, with a chance to win millions of dollars.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO