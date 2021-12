12.12.2021 | 2:05 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Sunday, December 12th, 2021, just after 2:00 AM, San Bernardino PD, County Fire, and AMR responded to a reported traffic collision on Rialto Ave and West Via San Carlos. On arrival, first responders located one vehicle with major damage and another sedan split in half. The two halves of the car were about 75ft away from each other. One victim was trapped in one of the sedans and another victim was ejected. Both victims were declared deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Residents of nearby homes were awoken by the sound of the collision. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

