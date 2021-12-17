ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A damp, raw, and chilly Saturday followed by a chilly Sunday, although drier and brighter

By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving late (perhaps some ice in the Poconos). Low: 36. SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with periods of rain (some ice possible in the Poconos). High: 42. SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and damp with intermittent rain and drizzle. Low: 36. FORECAST SUMMARY. While high temperatures were...

www.wfmz.com

