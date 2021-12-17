ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

7 Sweet and Tangy Raspberry Cheesecake Recipes

By Ita Mac Airt
Allrecipes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharp, sweet, juicy raspberries meet tangy, soft cheese and crunchy cookies in these standout...

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheesecakes#Raspberries#Tangy#Food Drink
99.9 KTDY

Two Easy Christmas Casserole Recipes That Will Impress Family

The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

No Bake Haystack Cookies (2 Ways!)

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Haystack cookies are perfect for the holidays! They are festive, have the perfect crunch, and are so good that you won’t be able to stop at just one!. I love...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie

Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best Breakfast Board

For many of us, a charcuterie board is a must-have for any soiree. But what happens when you’re hosting guests for breakfast or brunch? You can still have your charcuterie board—just transform it into a breakfast charcuterie board complete with all the sweet and savory fixings. What to...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Raspberry Extreme Lava Cake

Lava cake is always a good idea, especially if the lava is very present and very delicious! This fruit version of the popular mini lava cakes that will take your breath away – your kids will beg for a double portion. Plus, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it and another 15 to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

15 Sweet and Savory Plantain Recipes

You might mistake plantains for large, green bananas, but although they're related, they are two different plants used in very different ways in the kitchen: Plantains are served cooked, while bananas can be served raw or cooked. Native to Southeast Asia, plantains are a staple in surrounding areas as well as in Central and South America, the Caribbean, and spanning from East to West Africa. They can be prepared either sweet or savory, depending on the growth stage of the fruit used. Ripe plantains are sweeter and softer, and tend to form a caramelized exterior when cooked. Meanwhile, unripe plantains are utilized in more savory dishes, such as mofongo or tostones. Plantains are commonly eaten as a fried side dish, but they're also popular in soups, stews, and baked dishes. Try out these sweet and savory plantain recipes and taste the best of what plantains have to offer.
RECIPES
Omaha.com

OWH cookbook offers 59 sweet recipes from local bakers

It’s that time of year. You’re decking the halls, wrapping presents and planning holiday menus. Cherished family recipes no doubt have a place on your list. This year, add to your arsenal of hits with “Candies, Cookies & Bars,” available for $9.99 from the Omaha World-Herald store at www.owhstore.com.
OMAHA, NE
Mashed

Christmas Deviled Eggs Recipe

The holiday season is a time for entertaining and serving wonderful food. Whether you're hosting a big get-together or a small crowd of only family, you know there's going to be plenty of decadent dishes to go around. One of the simplest go-to appetizers you can pull off at home is a batch of deviled eggs. They're a total crowd-favorite, and this version is sure to fit the bill as well.
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Christmas 3-Chocolate Cheesecake (No-Bake Recipe)

Cheesecake is always a good idea – especially for the holidays when you can experiment with different taste and flavors in order to get the most delicious cheesecake for your family and friends! And this Christmas 3-Chocolate Cheesecake is one of my favorite holiday desserts, family proven! Here is the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Mini Lemon Cheesecake Tarts

These mini pastries will be perfect for your family gatherings!. 1/2 cup plus 2 teaspoons butter, softened, divided. 1 teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice, divided. ~In a small bowl, beat 3 ounces cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter, and lemon peel until blended. Gradually add flour, mix well. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour or until firm.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy