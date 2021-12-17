ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain, storms, and cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – This evening, a mostly cloudy sky with some patchy fog is possible after 2am. As we get closer to sunrise, some showers and storms will already be ongoing across the area. Cold front expected to arrive around midday to early afternoon. Some isolated storms could be strong to...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

White Christmas and Arctic Plunge Possible

SEATTLE - Believe it or not -- Western Washington could be in for a white Christmas! We're also tracking a major plunge in temperatures starting on Monday. Highs may only lift to the mid to upper 20s. Prepare for the frigid weather and stay tuned as we track this complicated and interesting forecast.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victoria#Ne#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
The Oregonian

Will Portland get a white Christmas? Here’s what forecasters are saying now about snow chances

As Portlanders travel around in the rain Thursday getting last-minute holiday shopping done, all eyes are on the sky. When will it snow?. Friday (Christmas Eve), snow levels should remain above the valley floor, but forecasters are still not certain if snow is possible in the lower elevations overnight and into Saturday, Christmas Day. Areas in the valley above about 500 feet have the best chances of seeing accumulating snow at some point overnight and into Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
crossroadstoday.com

Fog, sun and warm temperatures the rest of the week

VICTORIA, Texas-: Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 61 degrees. Winds: S 10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday: Mostly sunny skies with breezy windy winds while temperatures stay above average. High: 78 degrees. Winds: S 10-20/G25 mph. A...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, Showers And Clouds To Take Over Region This Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures. Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night. For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day. However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night. The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning. Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region. Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain. Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures. Credit: CBS3 Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In Christmas Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Even with a chilly morning, mild conditions are ahead. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. Temperatures will reach the 40s by the afternoon. Mild temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s is expected through Christmas with showers likely Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy