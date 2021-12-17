ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Not many nursing home residents getting COVID boosters, AARP says

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKEqO_0dPwsKOj00

(WHTM) — New data compiled by AARP shows not a lot of nursing home residents getting COVID booster shots.

As of Nov. 21, only 45.9% of nursing home residents and 18.2% of the staff in Pennsylvania have received COVID-19 boosters. The state director of AARP Pennsylvania says they should be a lot further along in the progress, especially staff.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“They’re the ones that are coming in and out of the facility on a daily basis, back in the community, back in with the residents and we’re just worried that we’re going to see an uptick in people getting COVID again as well as deaths start to occur again in the nursing facilities,” State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh said.

NBA, players agree to additional COVID protocols through holidays

AARP just sent a letter to Governor Wolf this week asking him to work with the nursing home industry to get those numbers up to at least 80%.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Booster#Whtm#Aarp Pennsylvania#State#Nba#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

How to get a free at-home COVID test kit in NJ

TRENTON, N.J. — Need to get tested for COVID-19? A new federally funded program allows New Jersey residents to request a free at-home COVID-19 test kit. Operated through Vault Medical Services, the kits are shipped for free using next day shipping via UPS. A health care professional will set up a video conference to walk […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Kait 8

Nursing home houses displaced residents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several long-term care residents displaced by the Dec. 10 tornados have found a new home in Jonesboro. When a tornado struck the Quail Run nursing home in Trumann, St. Elizabeth’s Place in Jonesboro acted quickly. Shari Doty, an administrator at St. Elizabeth’s Place, was at a concert in Little Rock when she heard the news. She waited for a break in the storm and left the venue.
JONESBORO, AR
WKRG News 5

Pascagoula nursing home residents’ Christmas wish list goes viral

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Some are calling it a Christmas miracle. Residents at Plaza Community Living Center are overwhelmed this year, as this Christmas became one to remember. They have received more than1,500 Christmas presents from all around the world after staff posted the residents’ Christmas wish list on Facebook and it went viral! Berneadette […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
Tampa Bay Times

Less than half of Florida nursing home residents have received a booster shot

As omicron becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19 nationwide, Florida faces a steep challenge in ensuring vulnerable seniors have access to booster shots. While two doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may not prevent infection from the new variant, boosters appear to provide the strongest protection against hospitalization and death from omicron, which is more contagious than all previous versions of the coronavirus.
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Homes Grapple With Visits, Boosters as Omicron Looms

State health officials join call for updated CMS visitation rules. State inspection agencies and regional staff at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services may be incorrectly telling nursing home operators that they cannot restrict resident visits for any reason. The “concerning” development was outlined in a letter to CMS...
HEALTH SERVICES
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy