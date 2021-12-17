Giants QB Daniel Jones Will Be Out Against Cowboys On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Good news for the Cowboys: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third straight game because of a neck injury.

The team’s announcement Friday comes as no surprise as Jones has not been cleared for contact since sustaining the injury in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28.

Earlier this week, coach Joe Judge said veteran backup Mike Glennon would start for New York against the NFL East-leading Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The Giants are also dealing with a serious COVID-19 situation, including cases for cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson, safeties Xavier McKinney and J.R. Reed.

