Huskers land transfer portal WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State

New Mexico State wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda gets by Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford in a game on Oct. 23 in Honolulu. Associated Press file photo

Nebraska didn't just add a high school wide receiver on Friday. The Huskers dipped into the portal, too.

NU landed a verbal commitment from former New Mexico State wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, further deepening the program's wide receivers group for 2022.

Garcia-Castaneda caught 37 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns for NMSU in 2021.

He put his name in the portal recently and immediately drew extensive interest. Nebraska coach Scott Frost visited Garcia-Castaneda at his home in Twentynine Palms, California, earlier this month and the Huskers were able to get him to campus for an official visit last weekend, the last chance before Wednesday's early signing period opened.

Garcia-Castaneda has two years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt. He played his first collegiate season at Saddleback College in Arizona before spending the past two years at NMSU.

The Huskers added a pair of high school signees this week in Victor Jones Jr. and Decoldest Crawford.

NU is faced with replacing its top wideout from the 2021 season in Samori Toure, who finished the year with 898 yards and four touchdowns, plus a reliable starter in Levi Falck.

Garcia-Castaneda projects as somebody who can play either outside or in Toure's spot in the slot.

This story will be updated.