San Manuel Tribe Granted Approval For Palms Reopening

It is a major first for Las Vegas. The Native American Tribe, San Manuel Tribe , is the first to Native American tribe to own and operate a Las Vegas Casino.

The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (SMGHA) announced they were granted approval to reopen in the Palms Casino Resort . The approval came from the Nevada Gaming Commission for SMGHA, an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to reopen next spring.

“Together We will Create History”

“We are grateful for this opportunity to share our long-standing tradition of hospitality with Las Vegas and execute our vision for this iconic resort,” said SMGHA Chairwoman Latisha Casas. She added by “starting by welcoming back former and current Palms employees. Together, we will create history.”

The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority is a governmental agency of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The San Manuel tribe is a federally recognized Indian tribe and they were created for the purpose of independently carrying out the investment, ownership and management of gaming and hospitality businesses outside of the San Manuel Reservation.

The Tribe owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (formerly San Manuel Casino). What started as a bingo hall 25 years ago is now one of Southern California’s biggest destinations for gaming. Just a few days ago, the Tribe celebrated the opening of the resort at Yaamava’. The resort has 432 guest rooms (about half of the Palms capacity) In 2022 a new 2,800-seat entertainment venue will be complete.

History of the Palms

Back in the spring of this year the Palms Casino was sold by then owners, Stations Casinos , to the San Manuel Tribe for $650 million in cash. In May, San Manuel Chairman Ken Ramirez said in a statement. “On behalf of the Tribe, we are thankful for the opportunity to join a community that we have come to know and appreciate.”

Yesterday, another ‘thank you,’ came from SMGHA. “We would like to extend a sincere ‘thank you’ to Red Rock Resorts and their leadership team,” said SMGHA Management Committee Member Laurens Vosloo. “We deeply appreciate the support and ongoing partnership they provided as we worked through the transition of ownership.”

Stations first bought the Palms hotel from the Maloof family in 2016 for just over $310 million dollars. They then spent almost $700 million in renovations and reopened in April of 2019 with a much touted KAOS nightclub being added. Cardi B was attached to a mini residency there. Seven months later, the club closed.

The Palms, like other casinos, shuttered their doors during the pandemic. But, unlike other casinos, they never reopened.

Winning Opportunities For You

Now that the doors will soon be open at the Palms, the casino and resort will need people to actually open those doors. Over 1,000 jobs are up for grabs. The space after all has over 700 hotel rooms and suites for the most weary of guests. It also has multiple casual and upscale dining options (specific restaurants have not been formally named). And we must mention a 2,500-seat theater, pool and spa, and Palms Place condominiums.

That’s a whole lotta opportunities for jobs. They range from casino operations, hotel management, food and beverage and supervisor positions too. If you are looking to start 2022 off with a new job at the Palms, you can apply at www.palmscareers.com .

Cynthia Kiser Murphey, General Manager of Palms, said in a press release , “From team member culture to exceptional guest service, it’s our intent to create a lively and fun environment not only for customers but our dedicated staff as well.”

SMGHA Las Vegas History

The San Manuel Tribe has a long history with Las Vegas. In fact, the group has contributed more than $10 million to various organizations in the valley. They include UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality and William S. Boyd School of Law; the Public Education Foundation; Three Square Food Bank and Shade Tree Shelter. The Tribe are also proud sponsors of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium and the Vegas Golden Knights.