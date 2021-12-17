New Year’s Eve dining: Toast 2022 at these Lehigh Valley restaurants

Blended by Brü Daddy’s in downtown Allentown is offering New Year's Eve features. RYAN KNELLER/The Morning Call

Ring in 2022 with great food and friends at one of the many Lehigh Valley area restaurants offering New Year’s Eve meals. Here are some suggestions (reservations recommended or required):

Berlinsville Hotel , 4588 Lehigh Drive, Lehigh Township: Special menu includes starters such as bacon-wrapped scallops, fried mozzarella and New England pierogies; and entrees such as bacon-wrapped pork loin, chicken cordon bleu, Cornish hen, 16-ounce T-bone, twin lobster tails, cherry horseradish-glazed salmon, seafood fra diavolo, lobster Francaise, veal parmesan and surf and turf (filet of beef paired with choice of scallops, shrimp or lobster tail). Prices vary. 610-767-6022.

Blended by Bru Daddy’s , 27 N. Seventh St., Allentown: Special menu includes first-course highlights of stuffed mushrooms, shrimp cocktail, baked brie and a charcuterie board; and entree options of fried chicken, surf and turf, lamb chops and fettucini al’ubriaca (drunken pasta). Prices vary. Seatings available at 4, 5:30 and 7 pm. New Year’s Eve extravaganza kicks off at 9 p.m. (party goes until 1 a.m.). 610. 674-0602.

Blue Grillhouse , 4431 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township: Regular menu available along with holiday features. 610-691-8400.

Borderline Family Restaurant , 2100 Union Blvd., Bethlehem: Special menu, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., includes 12-ounce Brazilian lobster tail, chicken Chesapeake, king cut prime rib, queen cut prime rib and veal Oscar. Prices vary. 610-419-3715.

Curious Goods at the Bake Oven Inn, 7705 Bake Oven Road, Germansville: Be “Well-ington” in the New Year menu features beef Wellington ($68; 6-ounce filet mignon with wild mushroom duxelles, spinach, puff pastry and truffle Madeira sauce), salmon Wellington ($68; crab and artichoke with spinach, puff pastry, lemon caper beurre blanc) or vegetarian Wellington ($50; truffle mushroom and chestnut pate with currants, cauliflower, phyllo dough and roasted red pepper coulis). All Wellingtons are accompanied by roasted asparagus with hazelnut brown butter, truffle parmesan and chive mashed potato, house-made potato rosemary bread with whipped garlic butter, lobster bisque and chocolate lava cake. A la carte items (prices vary) include wild mushroom bisque, slow-braised boneless beef short ribs, thin-sliced porchetta, barrel-cured Polish-style sauerkraut and truffled parmesan mashed potatoes. Pre-orders, accepted until 5 p.m. Dec. 26, should be e-mailed to mark@eatcuriousgoods.com . Pre-orders should include your phone number and desired pick-up time between 2 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Foundation Tavern , 1160 S. Krocks Road, Lower Macungie Township: Dinner specials include prime rib and surf and turf. 610-391-0648.

Grille 3501 , 3501 Broadway, South Whitehall Township: Four-course menu, $100, includes first-course options of pumpkin gnocchi, pan-seared scallops, grilled lamb chops, deconstructed tuna tartare or tempura crab; second-course options of she crab soup, mixed greens salad or arugula salad; third-course options of filet mignon, butter-roasted lobster tail, braised wild boar osso bucco, pan-seared king salmon or cast iron-roasted duck breast and confit leg; and fourth-course options of chocolate hazelnut torte, vanilla cardamon panna cotta or raspberry cheesecake. 610-706-0100.

Madeline’s , 1250 Turnstone Drive, Fogelsville: Special menu, offered 4-10 p.m., includes starters such as burgundy elk loin tips, seafood cocktail, imported pancetta-wrapped scallops and Asian duck tenderloin bao buns; and dinner features such as 12-ounce stuffed lobster tail, airline chicken cordon bleu, pan-seared Alaskan halibut, signature crab cakes, veal osso bucco and surf and turf (6- or 10-ounce filet with 8-ounce lobster tail). Prices vary. 484-277-2250.

McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn , 4 S. Main St., Quakertown: Special menu highlights include beef tartare, tuna teriyaki, Louisiana crab dip, lobster bisque, braised short ribs, crispy salmon, wild mushroom chicken and surf and turf (8-ounce filet with bearnaise sauce and lobster tail). Prices vary. 215-538-1776.

The Meadow of Saucon Valley , 1770 Meadows Road, Lower Saucon Township: New Year’s Eve Winter Ice Masquerade Ball, 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., features open cocktail bar and land and sea dinner buffet that includes roast tenderloin of beef carving station, lobster mac and cheese, jumbo lump crab cakes, mashed potatoes, sweet baby glazed carrots, winter squash with vegetables, dessert table and continental display of shrimp cocktail, assorted cheeses, salads and more. The event, $75, also includes party favors, music by Johnny’s Jukebox Band and midnight champagne toast. Masquerade masks suggested but not required. 610-838-2190.

Melt , 2880 Center Valley Parkway, Suite 624, Upper Saucon Township: Regular menu available along with holiday features. 610-798-9000.

The Melting Pot , 1 E. Broad St., Suite 100, Bethlehem: New Year’s Eve dining experience includes starter (shrimp cocktail or tomato bruschetta), cheese fondue, salad, entree (bacon salt and cracked black peper filet mignon, teriyaki marinated sirloin, roasted garlic shrimp or dijon champagne mustard chicken), chocolate fondue and complimentary glass of champagne or cider. $79.95 per adult; $29.95 per child (includes cheese, child entree and chocolate). 484-241-4939.

Notch Modern Kitchen & Bar , 5036 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township: Three-course menu, with starter options of tuna tartare, Buffalo chicken egg rolls or crispy sweet potato wontons; entree options of pink peppercorn-crusted mahi with white bean curry and pickled papaya or short rib with pomegranate jus, potato, roasted onion and baby carrots; and dessert options of apple pie bao buns or Thai tea brownie sundae. $55. Optional cocktail pairings are available for an additional fee. 610-841-4610.

The Palace Restaurant , 3250 Easton Ave., Bethlehem Township: New Year’s Eve buffet, 4-8 p.m., includes carving station (prime rib, honey-baked ham and roasted pork loin), chicken parmesan, chicken picatta, chicken fingers, tortellini alfredo broccoli, penne with vodka sauce, crab cakes, salmon with sweet bourbon sauce, batter-dipped haddock, rosemary potatoes, homemade bread stuffing, corn, rice pilaf, candied sweet potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, grilled vegetables with sesame sauce, salad bar and desserts (homemade cakes, puddings, apple crisp, salted caramel sundaes and pumpkin pie). $25 for adults; $10.95 for children, ages 10 and under. 610-861-0404.

Point Phillips Hotel , 943 Point Phillips Road, Moore Township: New Year’s Eve catering, including a featured PA Dutch Delight package ($65; serving four people) that includes hickory smoked pulled pork and sauerkraut, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, house salad with choice of ranch or balsamic and dinner rolls. Build-your-own packages, featuring choice of vegetables, starches and main dishes such as hickory smoked beef brisket, seared bistro filet medallions and smoked brown sugar and barbecue spice glazed boneless ham, are also available (prices vary). Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. Dec. 28. Pick up is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31. 610-837-1544.

Prime Steak House , 325 Stoke Park Road, Hanover Township, Northampton County: Holiday menu includes appetizers such as pan-seared crab cakes, jumbo shrimp cocktail, baked stuffed mushrooms, bacon-wrapped shrimp skewer, crab macaroni and cheese; entrees such as 8- or 16-ounce lobster tail, 10- or 14-ounce prime rib, half or full rack of ribs, 6- or 9-ounce filet mignon, seafood medley, broiled scallops, smothered chicken breast and various steak and seafood combinations. Prices vary. 610-882-4070.

Stooges Bar & Grille , 2101 Liberty St., Allentown: Dinner buffet, 8-11 p.m., includes prime rib, chicken marsala, pasta with sides and dessert. Tickets, $75, include an open bar (8 p.m. to midnight), champagne toast, party favors, live music (7 to 10 p.m.) and DJ entertainment (10 p.m. to 1 a.m.). 610-351-9210.

Thunderhead Lodge , 2520 W. Penn Pike, West Penn Township: Four-course menu, $75, includes appetizer (shrimp cocktail, imperial crab-stuffed mushrooms, seafood chowder or roasted garlic hummus), salad (arugula citrus or Caesar), entree (filet with crab hollandaise sauce, prime rib, braised beef short rib, crab cake-stuffed haddock, cowboy bone-in porkchop, pistachio-crusted salmon, chicken Francaise or tofu Francaise) and dessert (triple layer carrot cake, chocolate mousse or triple chocolate cheesecake). Meals include glass of prosecco, soft drinks, coffee and tea. 610-248-0524.

The West End , 750 N. West End. Blvd., Richland Township: Special menu highlights include lobster bisque, crab and asparagus bisque, stuffed mushrooms, bacon-wrapped scallops, New York Oscar, grilled portabello with quinoa, chicken Sorrentino (sauteed chicken breast with prosciutto, spinach and roasted red pepper, topped with mozzarella and served in a marinara demi-glace) and fettucine Neptune (shrimp, scallops and crab sauteed in a white wine cream sauce, served over fettuccine. The night will feature live music by The Funky T. Prices vary. 267-347-4003.

White Orchids Thai Cuisine , 2985 Center Valley Parkway, Suite 200, Upper Saucon Township: A la carte menu, featuring a shrimp tempura appetizer; entrees of pad Thai ramen, crispy haddock and Panang carbonara; and dessert for two options of red velvet cheesecake and homemade carrot cake. Prices vary. 610-841-7499.

Woodstone Country Club , 3777 Dogwood Road, Danielsville: New Year’s Eve gala, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., includes six-hour premium open bar and a gourmet buffet featuring lobster tails, filet mignon, shrimp and more. The event, $225 per person, also includes entertainment by DJ Tony D, karaoke in the Member’s Lounge and a champagne toast and fireworks display at midnight. 610-760-2777 ext. 200.

Youell’s Oyster House , 2249 W. Walnut St., Allentown: Four-course dinner, $89, includes appetizer (fried calamari, jumbo shrimp cocktail, bang bang shrimp, bacon-wrapped scallops, grilled octopus, New England clam chowder or crab bisque), salad (Caesar or house), entree (three 4-ounce Maine lobster tails, short rib, lump crab, stuffed salmon, broiled seafood combo, lobster fettuccine, 12-ounce New York strip or crab cakes) and dessert (cheesecake, blueberry carrot cake or chocolate peanut butter crunch). 610-439-1203.

This list will be updated as more restaurants announce their New Year’s Eve plans.