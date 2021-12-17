ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OLB Pheldarius Payne withdraws name from portal, intends to stay at Nebraska

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago
Nebraska linebacker Pheldarius Payne takes on the Fordham offense on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.

Pheldarius Payne isn't leaving Nebraska, after all.

The junior outside linebacker, who entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal on Dec. 6, withdrew his name as of Friday and is planning on playing for the Huskers in 2022.

Payne (6-foot-3 and 260 pounds) has played the past two seasons with the Huskers after beginning his collegiate career at Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) Community College.

He was essentially a rotation player in both of those seasons, compiling 21 tackles (two for loss) over Nebraska's shortened, eight-game season in 2020 and 19 tackles (2½ for loss) over the Huskers' first 10 games this fall.

Payne, a Suffolk, Virginia, native, missed NU's final two games of the season with an injury. He has one season of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining.

"I want to thank Nebraska for giving me the opportunity to represent a great team and a great state," he wrote on social media when he first entered the portal. "Thank you to my teammates, friends and family and the whole Husker nation for supporting me while I was here. There is truly no place like Nebraska.

"I also want to thank the whole Nebraska for taking me in and treating me like family, and for teaching me a lot of stuff on and off the field that I will never forget."

Now, he'll get another year with NU.

