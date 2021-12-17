EXCLUSIVE: Nifty Gateway Announces Location Of Metaverse Headquarters

People can ignore the crypto space, a technology that has an alternative like the front-end frameworks. From a typical digital currency to the legendary bitcoin, the evolution of the paperless currency started almost in the year 1995, and every time the technology is advanced, the idea of digital currencies evolves. And now, this is the final phase of the initial release. The people just started getting used to hearing about cryptocurrency in daily life. And NFTs are the evolution from the idea of digital currency. Now every industry in the world has a clear, direct connection or indirect need for NFTs. This is because of the NFT’s ability to be amphibious, handling everything that it sees. NFT developments have huge welcoming now in the digital space.

