EXCLUSIVE: Nifty Gateway Announces Location Of Metaverse Headquarters

By Adrian Zmudzinski
 6 days ago
Nifty Gateway — a major non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace — has announced where its metaverse headquarters will be located. What Happened: Nifty Gateway announced that Somnium Space (CRYPTO: CUBE) will host its metaverse headquarters and that they will be built today, in...

