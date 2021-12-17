First Responders Will Serve As Grand Marshals For The National Western Stock Show Parade

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Western Stock Show Parade will return next month after taking off a year for COVID-19. This year’s Grand Marshals will be first responders.

The Stock Show’s CEO said now is the perfect opportunity to honor their service and sacrifice.

The annual tradition brings dozens of longhorn cattle, western wagons and horses to the streets of downtown Denver.

The parade starts at Union Station at noon on Thurs, Jan. 6, 2022 and continues on 17th Street ending at 17th & Glenarm Place.