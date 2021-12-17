Tunisia vs Algeria – Fifa Arab Cup final 2021: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time, team news TODAY

TUNISIA take on Algeria in the Fifa Arab Cup final this weekend after a last-minute own goal sealed their progress.

And there will be Premier League interest in the final too - with Manchester United's teen ace Hannibal Mejbri ,18, starring at the tournament.

Hannibal Mejbri will be in action for Tunisia

Mejbri told ManUtd.com: "Of course, I’m really, really excited for the final against Algeria. After all, it’s a final. We’re going to give absolutely everything and concentrate on our game.

“It would mean so much, not just for the players but for the country as a whole.

“Everyone knows what it’s like in Africa and in Tunisia: we live, eat and sleep football.

“So if we were to win then it’d bring us even closer to our people, moving in the right direction together and it would give us so much strength to go on and achieve even more."

BETTING SPECIAL - GET JAKE PAUL AT 25/1 OR TYRON WOODLEY AT 50/1

When is Tunisia vs Algeria - Fifa Arab Cup final?

Tunisia vs Algeria in the Fifa Arab Cup final takes place on Saturday, December 18.

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT.

The Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar plays host.

Algeria defeated hosts Qatar in the semi-final to progress

How can I watch Tunisia vs Algeria - Fifa Arab Cup final?

You can watch Tunisia vs Algeria in the Fifa Arab Cup final for FREE.

Fifa's YouTube channel will be showing the match live.

The YouTube channel will also be showing the third-placed play-off between Egypt and Qatar beforehand from 10am GMT.