Tunisia vs Algeria – Fifa Arab Cup final 2021: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time, team news TODAY

By James Orr
 6 days ago
TUNISIA take on Algeria in the Fifa Arab Cup final this weekend after a last-minute own goal sealed their progress.

And there will be Premier League interest in the final too - with Manchester United's teen ace Hannibal Mejbri ,18, starring at the tournament.

Hannibal Mejbri will be in action for Tunisia

Mejbri told ManUtd.com: "Of course, I’m really, really excited for the final against Algeria. After all, it’s a final. We’re going to give absolutely everything and concentrate on our game.

“It would mean so much, not just for the players but for the country as a whole.

“Everyone knows what it’s like in Africa and in Tunisia: we live, eat and sleep football.

“So if we were to win then it’d bring us even closer to our people, moving in the right direction together and it would give us so much strength to go on and achieve even more."

When is Tunisia vs Algeria - Fifa Arab Cup final?

Tunisia vs Algeria in the Fifa Arab Cup final takes place on Saturday, December 18.

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT.

The Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar plays host.

Algeria defeated hosts Qatar in the semi-final to progress

How can I watch Tunisia vs Algeria - Fifa Arab Cup final?

You can watch Tunisia vs Algeria in the Fifa Arab Cup final for FREE.

Fifa's YouTube channel will be showing the match live.

The YouTube channel will also be showing the third-placed play-off between Egypt and Qatar beforehand from 10am GMT.

The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester clubs to battle Real Madrid for Erling Haaland

What the papers sayManchester City and Manchester United are up against Real Madrid in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to the Sun, which writes Haaland has a £68million release clause at Dortmund. The noise around the 21-year-old’s potential Bundesliga exit reached a crescendo in recent days after he appeared to wave goodbye to his club’s fans.Everton’s acquisition of a new defender has apparently hastened the departure of Lucas Digne, 28, from Goodison Park. The Mirror says a £17 million deal has been agreed with Dynamo Kiev for Digne’s likely replacement, 22-year-old Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
