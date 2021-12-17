Gabby Petito documentary news – The newly released Peacock doc sheds light on Gabby’s murder and Brian Laundrie

A NEW documentary covering the disappearance and murder of Gabby Petito is now available to stream.

The documentary, The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, can be streamed on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

Petito, 22, went on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and never returned.

The 22-year-old was reported missing on September 11, just days after Laundrie returned home without her, and her remains were later discovered on September 19.

Autopsy results revealed she was strangled to death and Laundrie was named a person of interest but disappeared himself and was found dead of an apparent suicide on October 22.

The new documentary reportedly “sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion,” with exclusive interviews from her family.

Brian’s best friend asks ‘why?’

Brian Laundrie’s best friend exasperatedly asked “why” he would do such a thing, adding they believe Laundrie is the person behind Gabby Petito’s death.

The friend told The Sun in an exclusive interview that Laundrie’s notebook could contain clues to solve Petito’s death, whom a medical coroner determined had died due to strangulation.

“I think this is the outcome we expected,” the friend told The Sun in an exclusive interview after Laundrie’s remains were found and subsequently identified.

“I don’t know if it’s the one we would ask for,” the friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, said.

Brian and Gabby moved to New York

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison revealed that Brian and Gabby changed their addresses and moved to New York just days before they set out on their cross-country trip, which ended in tragedy.

Garrison said the couple put “a lot of stuff into storage” and moved to New York in June before embarking on their trip in July.

How old was Gabby Petito?

Gabby Petito was just 22 years old when she died.

She has embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiance before her tragic death.

What happened to Gabby Petito?

Chilling warning from Gabby's mom

In the hour-long documentary, Gabby's mom Nichole Schmidt revealed that she warned Gabby about getting married to Brian Laundrie, 23, too young.

"They were engaged, so it was exciting, but I was like 'well, just make sure this is ... you know you're young, and make sure its what you want.'

"But I couldn't tell her, you know, you can't get married now because I got married very young," Nichole said.

Her stepfather Jim was excited about the young couple.

"You know as a dad, you're like, okay, you know, that's great, you know, you can settle down a little bit. You're happy for her, you know, that she's found who she wanted to be with," Jim shared.

On the other hand, Joe and Gabby's stepmom Tara refused to speak about their daughter's engagement on camera, simply saying: "We're not going to talk about that."

Gabby's mom speaks of her daughter's 'magical' presence

In the documentary, Gabby's mom Nichole Schmidt said everyone who met their daughter instantly "fell in love with her."

The devastated mother said: "People would meet her and just fall in love with her.

"She just had this presence. I don't know what it was. It was just magical."

"There are so many good memories over the years, but the one thing I hold dear to me is the hug that we had before she left for the trip in the driveway."

"It's still unbelievable. I still don't understand it. It doesn't make sense," she added.

Rare photos of Gabby Petito shared in documentary

Rare photos of Gabby Petito were shared in a new documentary, prompting her heartbroken parents to say "this is all we have left now."

Gabby's heartbroken parents, Nichole Schmidt and Joe Petito opened up about what made their daughter special in the new Peacock documentary, The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media.

"Man, that smile. that smile didn't change. Those eyes didn't change. Those eyes, they would get her out of so much trouble," Joe said.

"No matter how old she got, she would still be my baby girl, you know, how much trouble she was in, it didn't matter. She was still my baby girl, you know?

"These are all I have left now," Joe said as he stared down at his daughter's childhood photos.

Where to watch the new documentary

The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media debuts on December 17, through NBC's streaming service Peacock.

The documentary reportedly “sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion,” with exclusive interviews from her family.

“It was like every parent’s nightmare, just like in a flash of a second,” Petito's stepfather Jim Schmidt said in the documentary's trailer. “She’s gone, she’s missing.”

Dad: 'entire planet' knows Gabby's name

On September 26, the family held a memorial service for Gabby to lay her to rest following the autopsy results.

At the service, Joe said that he wanted people to be “inspired” by the life she embodied.

“So when you leave here today, be inspired by what she brought to the table because the entire planet knows this woman’s name now,” he said.

“And she’s inspired a lot of women and a lot of men to do what’s best for them first. Put yourself first and do it now while you have the time. I couldn’t be more proud as a father.”

Joe also warned women in toxic relationships to “leave now” so that way this tragedy does not happen to them.

Just days after, the family then held a press conference, where Nicole showed off matching tattoos that were designed by Gabby prior to her death.

On October 3, 2021, Gabby’s family announced that they had launched the Gabby Petito Foundation in honor of their late daughter.

Brian's notebook is 'key evidence'

Brian Laundrie’s notebook, which was found next to his remains at a Florida nature reserve, may reveal the truth about what happened between him and his late fiancée, Gabby Petito, an ex-prosecutor says.

The notebook and remains were found by police next to a backpack belonging to Laundrie at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, near the Carlton Reserve.

Neama Rahmani, a former assistant US Attorney and the current president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told The Sun the notebook and bag will be “crucial evidence” in helping to solve Gabby’s murder.

“Law enforcement found a backpack and notebook, that’s key evidence,” Rahmani said.

Moab police refund licensing fees

Officers in the Utah city where Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had an explosive domestic dispute have been accused of illegally collecting nearly $3,000 in fees for the distressing police bodycam footage of the incident.

The Moab Police Department are planning to return the fees collected from multiple media organizations featuring footage of the officers pulling over Gabby and her ex-fiancé Brian outside of Arches National Park.

The thousands of dollars in fees charged by Moab police the dissemination of the footage – which grabbed national spotlight – cost three times more than what the department had expected to take in for the entire fiscal year of fee revenues, the Salt Lake Tribune reported citing a city budget document.

Moab Police Department charged 30 entities – mostly news organizations – $98 to provide the footage totaling $2,940, according to a document The Tribune obtained through an open records request.

The law enforcement agency has since agreed to refund the fees which may have violated Utah law.

Why Gabby visited Grand Teton

Petito had quit her job and packed her life into a camper van for a cross-country adventure with Brian Laundrie, starting in July, documenting their journey in a stream of social media posts.

In images shared by the couple online they are all smiles — barefoot in a canyon or surveying the ochre rocks of state and national parks.

In one YouTube video published during their trip, Petito and Laundrie are shown kissing tenderly, enjoying a sunset together and strolling on a beach.

But the young woman’s family filed a missing person report on September 11 after the 22-year-old mysteriously vanished, and Laundrie returned home to Florida without her.

Accessing domestic violence help resources

If you are being abused in a relationship, anonymous and confidential help is available.

For help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

However, if you are actively in danger, call 911.

Gabby's last interactions with mom

Gabby Petito’s remains were found less than 1,000 feet (300m) from where, on the evening of August 27, another pair of travel bloggers caught video images of the couple’s 2012 white Ford Transit van parked along a dirt road.

Petito, who was documenting the couple’s “van life” road trip on social media, posted her final photo to Instagram on August 25, the same day that she last spoke to her mother by phone.

The family believes the couple was headed to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming at the time.

Schmidt received text messages from Petito’s phone on August 27 and August 30, but suspects that someone other than her daughter sent them, according to investigators.

Gabby's mom issued tragic warning

Gabby’s mom Nichole Schmidt revealed that she was “worried” when 22-year-old Gabby launched her planned four-month cross-country road trip touring America’s national parks with Laundrie, 23, in July.

“I told her to be careful, be safe,” she told 60 Minutes Australia. “To be aware of your surroundings. Don’t trust anybody.”

When was Gabby last seen?

On August 24, Petito was last seen as she checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City with Laundrie.

The next day was her final post on Instagram from Ogden, Utah.

It was simply captioned “Happy Halloween” with a number of pictures of her beside a famous mural in the city.

That same day is when Petito’s mom claims she received her final call from her daughter saying that she was in Grand Teton National Park.

Family friend on Gabby's legacy

Petito family friend Steve Campo told the Sun that Gabby’s “going to be looking over her family now and taking care of her brother and two sisters and looking over them.”

He added that Gabby’s case has resonated with women everywhere.

“Just speaking to other women and stuff when they saw the video of her, they knew that she was in trouble. I wouldn’t.”

“I don’t know but they were in relationships that that happened and they saw that you never want to see that again.”

“Again it’s somebody’s sister, somebody’s daughter, wife, you know, no one should ever feel that way again, that they can’t escape.”

Gabby's death related to 'domestic violence'

Dr. Brent Blue from the Teton County coroner’s office appeared frustrated when he was asked about the challenges of doing his job in the glare of the media spotlight.

“Well, it was quite the media circus and continues to be,” Blue said.

“Unfortunately, this is one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence.

“And it’s unfortunate that these other deaths do not get as much coverage as this one.”

The 'GABZ' license plate

Gabby’s mother Nicole Schmidt said a third sign came when she was driving.

She said she looked up and noticed the car in front of her had a Wyoming sticker and the letters GBZ on the license plate – which she interpreted as “gabz.”

“It’s hard to put into words, but it means a lot to me that she’s touched so many lives already and it’s only weeks into it and I’m so proud of her,” Nicole said.

Gabby's family believes in signs

Gabby's family believes she is sending them signs through chipmunks appearing to watch them.

“A chipmunk was following me along the path where I went out to where the body was found,” stepfather Jim Schmidt said.

“And when I was placing the rocks to make the cross a chipmunk came out from a hole and sat there and watched me.

“I thought maybe that was Gabby watching me.”

Gabby's stepdad describes rainbow 'sign'

Stepdad Jim Schmidt said a rainbow helped lead authorities to Gabby’s body.

“It’s wild stuff,” Jim told Dr Phil. ”When they started with the grid search in the area where she was found, it had to be called off at the end of the day because of the weather.

“But as the weather started to break, a rainbow was over the area and stopped over the area where she was found the next day."

Was Gabby Petito pregnant?

Gabby’s autopsy confirmed that she was not pregnant at the time of her death.

Online sleuths had speculated that Gabby may be pregnant after discovering a Pinterest board titled: “Oh Baby”.

The board was also shared by Brian Laundrie’s mom, the International Business Times reports.

The page contains several links to items of clothing that were previously for sale including onesies and crocheted bibs.

There are several snaps of toddlers playing on the beach and cute family photos.

Mysteries surrounding the case, continued

Six days later, on Sept. 19, Gabby’s remains were found at a campsite near Grand Teton National Park.

A five-week nationwide search for Laundrie then ensued. While he wasn’t named as a suspect in her death a warrant was issued for his arrest on allegations of bank fraud.

That search came to an end on October 20 after skeletal remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Park, which is adjacent to the Carlton Reserve, in Sarasota County, Florida.

Mysteries surrounding the case

Brian quietly returned home to Florida alone on September 1, failing to alert police or Gabby’s family that she was missing.

Gabby was eventually reported missing by her mother in New York on September 11. That came after 10 days of allegedly being stonewalled by Brian and his parents about where her daughter was.

Brian then vanished himself on September 13, telling his parents he was going hiking in the Carlton Reserve. They described him as being “upset” and “out of sorts” when he left their home for the last time.

Butterfly theories

Internet sleuths alleged that Petito’s interest in butterflies could offer clues to her disappearance.

A TikTok video published to the site highlighted how 22-year-old Petito used butterflies across her social media, before showing a clip of Laundrie discussing flies to the cops.

Laundrie – who was found dead last month after being named a “person of interest” in the investigation into Gabby’s death – says to police in the video, “and the flies here are pretty intense, so the flies have definitely been getting to her”.

One person commented on the video, claiming: “I think sometimes butterflies can be used as a signal that someone is experiencing or survived domestic abuse.”