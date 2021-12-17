ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

New Mexico St Hawaii Football

By Associated Press file photo
The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKzMm_0dPwqXYW00
New Mexico State wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda gets by Hawaii defensive back Eugene Ford in a game on Oct. 23 in Honolulu. Associated Press file photo

Huskers land transfer portal WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State

Nebraska further deepened its wide receivers group for 2022 by dipping into the portal for a transfer that was drawing extensive interest.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

2020 Rose Bowl - Wisconsin vs. Oregon

5 – 2020 Rose Bowl: No. 7 Oregon 28, No. 11 UW 27. Ending up in Pasadena after coming up short against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game felt weird, but it’s still the doggone Rose Bowl and that experience never should be taken for granted.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
New Mexico State
Local
Hawaii College Sports
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
The Exponent

3 – 2013 Rose Bowl: No. 6 Stanford 20, UW 14

Going to Pasadena should never get old, even if it happens in three consecutive seasons. This one lost a little bit of luster with the Badgers arriving as an 8-5 team and would have been even less appealing had Bret Bielema still been the coach. But Bielema’s shocking departure to Arkansas only a few days after UW hammered Nebraska in the Big Ten title game opened the door for Barry Alvarez to make his return to the sidelines.
STANFORD, IN
The Exponent

2 – 2012 Rose Bowl: No. 6 Oregon 45, No. 9 UW 38

The what-might-have been season that included back-to-back heartbreaking defeats to Michigan State and Ohio State midway through the campaign ended with a return trip to Pasadena. That’s always a pleasant experience and this trip meant one last chance for UW fans to watch Russell Wilson work his magic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr
The Exponent

2003 Music City Bowl - UW vs. Auburn

UW limped into the postseason with four defeats in its final five games of the regular season after a 6-1 start. But at least Auburn was a name opponent that had opened the year ranked No. 6 in the country. And, while the Badgers and Tigers would match up three times in a span of 12 bowl seasons, this was the schools’ first meeting since 1931. Nashville lived up to its reputation and, frankly, I was hoping that’s where UW would end up in this bowl cycle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

Missouri lands Clemson safety Charleston from portal

Missouri football has added safety Joseph Charleston from Clemson, the player announced on his Instagram account Wednesday. Charleston is the first player Missouri has picked up in the transfer portal since the regular season ended. Several players have gone the other direction, most notably tight ends Daniel Parker Jr. (unsigned) and Messiah Swinson (Arizona State), defensive back Chris Shearin (unsigned) and defensive end Jatorian Hansford (South Florida).
MISSOURI STATE
The Exponent

Montana State Bobcats football

Montana State's pass rush shows cascade effect in FCS semifinal win. Montana State’s Daniel Hardy, Callahan O’Reilly and Sebastian Valdez had unimpeded paths to South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. But they didn’t go for a sack. They froze.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

The ultimate test: Missouri's rush defense can't quite complete tale of redemption

FORT WORTH, Texas — Like most good stories and songs, Missouri’s rush defense teased some drama before the climax. The Tigers developed the drama, invested in the characters, let the song build, build, build in the second half of the season with a dramatic turnaround. Then came their biggest test of the season, which was also their last: Army, and the famous triple option.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Armed Forces Bowl Football

Cook's last-minute drive not enough as Missouri falls to Army. A last-minute drive and game-winning field goal was the difference in Missouri's 24-22 loss against Army.
MILITARY
The Exponent

Cook's last-minute drive not enough as Missouri falls to Army

FORT WORTH, Texas — All game, Army did what Missouri couldn’t. The Tigers consistently got into Army territory, but never found the end zone after their first possession. Twice Missouri’s offense stayed on the field on fourth down. Neither time was it successful. Army went 5 of 5 in the same scenario.
POLITICS
The Exponent

Ryan Partridge

UA coordinator of high school recruiting Ryan Partridge joins Don Brown's staff at UMass. Partridge was part of the team that helped the Wildcats land a top-25 signing class.
SPORTS
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy