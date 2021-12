With the end of the year upon us, it’s a better time than ever to look back and reflect on what the best moments of the 2021 season were. It was a tumultuous one with fans being back in the stands to voice their displeasure (and use the same tired jokes over-and-over) in regards to the Houston Astros‘ sign stealing scandal. That made the vindicating moments on the year that quieted the boos and shamed familiar foes all the better.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO