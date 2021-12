“Fifty percent of all of the sequenced genomes identify themselves as Omicron,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday. He was speaking of the positive Covid tests and wastewater in the state that have been examined for new cases of the variant. Newsom then hinted that numbers to be released today would be even higher. “We know it’s well north of that,” he said. A statement from the California Department of Public Health this afternoon revealed more specific data. “At least three health systems in California have reported approximately 50-70% of Covid-19 cases are consistent with Omicron,” according to CDPH. That’s consistent with...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 53 MINUTES AGO