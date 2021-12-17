ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local landscaping company takes donations down to damaged towns

By Jana Garrett
 6 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A Newburgh business decided to help those less fortunate. Snow’s Landscape & Nursery made a generous donation to some Kentucky towns impacted by the tornados and storms on December 10.

On December 16, the business made the trip to Dawson Springs, Princeton, Eddyville and Kuttawa, with a focus on Eddyville. Some of the things donated included clothing, food, water, canned goods, and toiletries. Come 10:00 a.m. that day, the donations arrived at Eddyville.

