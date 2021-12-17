ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas fun in West Village Development rescheduled to Sunday

By KATC NEWS
 6 days ago
The free and family-friendly Christmas event in Scott; Christmas at West Village, presented by Robbie Breaux & Team, has been rescheduled due to predicted rainfall on the original event date.

Instead of Saturday, December 18th, the event will now take place on Sunday, December 19th, from 4pm-7pm.

Join West Village for a fun evening with live music by Chubby Carrier, free pictures with Santa, shopping at the local pop up shops, fun activities for the kids and more, they announce.

West Village is a new, 143-acre mixed-use development in the works off of Apollo Road Extension in Scott, Louisiana.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, December 19th Location: 1001 Apollo Rd, in Scott, LA Time: 4-7pm Cost: FREE Presented by: Robbie Breaux & Team

Different activities to occur in the evening at Christmas at West Village are:

  • Free pictures with Santa
  • Live Music by Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band
  • Kids Activities such as Face Painting, mobile aerial cirque training for kids, and more.
  • Local pop up shops for holiday shopping

