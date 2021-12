The town of Vail is making immediate adjustments to its day-to-day operations upon the advice of public health officials due to the rapid increase in the positivity rate of COVID-19 throughout Eagle County. To keep interactions between nonhousehold members to a minimum, town employees are being directed to work remotely as much as possible and community members are being asked to conduct business with the town via phone and/or online services at VailGov.com as available until further notice.

