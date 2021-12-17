ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Dignitaries gather for LCTA HQ groundbreaking

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBFXa_0dPwo1Hf00
Officials took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for the new $58 million Luzerne County Transportation Authority facility in Wilkes-Barre. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

All on board to build new $58 million transit facility in Wilkes-Barre

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQXgz_0dPwo1Hf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AW8n3_0dPwo1Hf00

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus parked on the site where its new $58 million facility will be built was more than a backdrop for the groundbreaking ceremony Friday.

It also represented how city, county, state and federal government officials got on board to work toward securing the funds for the project.

Jennie Louwerse of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation pointed out the significance of the collaboration.

“These initiatives truly are team efforts,” said Louwerse, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation. “So we talk about the federal dollars that come in, of the $58 million, there’s about $26 million that are federal and then there’s the $32 million that are state.”

Of the total, Luzerne County contributed $750,000 and $350,000 from Wilkes-Barre.

Louwerse credited members of the Northeast delegation for working to get the state match for the federal funds. On hand were state representatives Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Mike Carroll, D-Avoca and Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston and Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville. Also in attendance were Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley and acting county Manager Romilda Crocamo.

“And I think you’ve heard it from the speakers that went before me, we view this as an investment. It’s not just an investment into transit, it is an investment into the city of Wilkes-Barre that we are very very proud of,” said Louwerse.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown offered some numbers.

It involves 672 construction jobs, 250 supplier jobs and 150 new jobs coming into the city as LCTA consolidates it shared ride and fixed route operations in Forty Fort and Kingston at the new building to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

“This project is an anchor to the revitalization of the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

“This is something that we’ve been waiting for for a long time. Public transit is key to bringing the city of Wilkes-Barre back,” Brown said.

The 12-acre property along South Pennsylvania Avenue was acquired in 2019 by the LCTA which began considering the site two years earlier. LCTA Director Robert Fiume touched on the historical significance of the former Murray Complex site.

Long before it was a bar and restaurant, it was home to the Hazard Wire Rope Co. The company made the wire ropes that carried electrical current for public transit systems in the late 1800s. The company’s products were used to construct the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, for oil wells in Texas and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. It even made cannonballs in the 19th century.

The project will turn a once blighted property into a state-of-the-art, 210,412 square-foot transportation facility complete with administrative offices and a compressed natural gas fueling station for the LCTA vehicles, Fiume noted.

“Currently the facility that we are in is outdated, undersized and in need of repair. This expansion will bring all services and employees under one roof and enable us to properly store and maintain our public assets,” said Fiume.

The LCTA has 48 buses and 66 paratransit vehicles in its public transit fleet serving the Wyoming Valley and portions of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. In 2020, LCTA buses provided more than 1.1 million passenger trips and 200,000 trips by its paratransit division.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic touched on his part in the joint effort to get the project funded.

”I’m in Washington for one reason only really, when it comes to things like this, and that’s to scrap for our share of federal tax dollars. If you don’t have a member of Congress down there scrapping for the money somebody else is going to get it,” said Cartwright.

Yudichak corrected himself when he mentioned the federal share.

“It’s not easy to find $26,000 in D.C. I’m sorry, $26 million,” Yudichak chuckled.

“Twenty-six thousand is easy,” Cartwright quipped.

“We got confused, that was the donation I asked for,” Yudichak added.

Getting serious again, Yudichak spoke of the effectiveness of working together.

“Pulling together these resources, it’s not easy. You need partnerships,” Yudichak said. “Partnerships mean Northeastern Pennsylvania families win. This project is a great win for Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

The facility will be “the hub of workforce development” in the region for people who depend upon public transportation to get to and from work at the retail, logistics and manufacturing jobs being created along the Interstate 81 corridor from Hazleton to Pittston, Yudichak said.

Pashinski told the audience disagreements are expected among legislators. In this case, they found common ground.

“Keep it up. This is the first of more projects that we’re going to do. Let’s stay together,” Pashinski encouraged.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Five communities eye regional police force

Department would include Exeter Borough and Twp., Wyoming, West Wyoming and West Pittston. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Exeter and several other boroughs next month will consider a proposed ordinance for an agreement between five municipalities to establish a regional police force. According to a draft...
WYOMING, PA
Times Leader

Lack of emergency order or regulation doomed mask mandate

HARRISBURG — The state Supreme Court on Thursday released its rationale for why it ruled that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had no legal authority to require masks in Pennsylvania’s schools and child care centers, even amid a pandemic and surging cases of COVID-19. The Democratic-majority court ruled 6-0 on Dec. 10, immediately ending the statewide mask mandate, except in school districts that still required them. Justice Thomas Saylor did not participate in the decision.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Luzerne County, PA
State
Washington State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
State
Texas State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Traffic
City
Hazleton, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
City
Pittston, PA
Times Leader

Hedge fund CEO draws high-level support in GOP Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — David McCormick, CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds and a former senior official in President George W. Bush’s administration, is accumulating support from longtime party fundraisers and officials in Pennsylvania even before he has formally announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate.
HARRISBURG, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County Funeral Directors Association conducts fund drive to Toys For Tots

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Luzerne County Funeral Directors’ Association (LCFDA) conducted a fund drive again this year to benefit Toys for Tots. The drive netted $2750 and was matched by the organization to total $5500. The check presentation was made to two Marines representing Toys for Tots at the Woodlands during our monthly meeting on Dec. 13, 2021. Shown from left are, first row: Gregory Shanko, Vice President, Aaron Pietryka, Treasurer, SGT Walter Guevara, SSGT Salvatore Dely, Michelle Piontek, President, Thomas Wiedlich, Secretary, Laura Mudlock. Second Row: Jeffrey Stock, Jared Jordan, Bernard Piontek, Mary Ruth Hyman Schwartz, Marilyn Gubbiotti, Joseph Jendrzejewski, John Corcoran, Sr.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Souderton-based Bergey’s buys 3 dealerships from Wyoming Valley Motors

LARKSVILLE — A family-owned auto dealership based out of Montgomery County has purchased three dealerships from Wyoming Valley Motors. It was announced via Facebook last Friday that Bergey’s, a dealership headquartered in Souderton but with locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, had finalized the purchase of Wyoming Valley Kia, Wyoming Valley Mazda and Wyoming Valley Volkswagen.
LARKSVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
Times Leader

Wyoming Area going virtual Jan. 3 through 17

EXETER — Wyoming Area School District will go to virtual-only classes from Jan.3 through Jan. 17 as a precaution against any COVID-19 outbreak following family gatherings over the Christmas break. The district posted the news on their website and sent out phone messages after the decision was made. Superintendent...
WYOMING, PA
Times Leader

Dallas School Board gives 2-year seat to Joshua Mason

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas School Board voted 5-3 to appoint Joshua Mason to fill a vacant two-year seat during a special meeting Wednesday. Mason was nominated for the post along with former Board Member Susan Allen, who lost her bid for re-election in November. The post had been...
DALLAS, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy