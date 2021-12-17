Dignitaries gather for LCTA HQ groundbreaking

Officials took part in a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for the new $58 million Luzerne County Transportation Authority facility in Wilkes-Barre. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

All on board to build new $58 million transit facility in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus parked on the site where its new $58 million facility will be built was more than a backdrop for the groundbreaking ceremony Friday.

It also represented how city, county, state and federal government officials got on board to work toward securing the funds for the project.

Jennie Louwerse of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation pointed out the significance of the collaboration.

“These initiatives truly are team efforts,” said Louwerse, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation. “So we talk about the federal dollars that come in, of the $58 million, there’s about $26 million that are federal and then there’s the $32 million that are state.”

Of the total, Luzerne County contributed $750,000 and $350,000 from Wilkes-Barre.

Louwerse credited members of the Northeast delegation for working to get the state match for the federal funds. On hand were state representatives Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Mike Carroll, D-Avoca and Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston and Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville. Also in attendance were Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley and acting county Manager Romilda Crocamo.

“And I think you’ve heard it from the speakers that went before me, we view this as an investment. It’s not just an investment into transit, it is an investment into the city of Wilkes-Barre that we are very very proud of,” said Louwerse.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown offered some numbers.

It involves 672 construction jobs, 250 supplier jobs and 150 new jobs coming into the city as LCTA consolidates it shared ride and fixed route operations in Forty Fort and Kingston at the new building to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

“This project is an anchor to the revitalization of the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

“This is something that we’ve been waiting for for a long time. Public transit is key to bringing the city of Wilkes-Barre back,” Brown said.

The 12-acre property along South Pennsylvania Avenue was acquired in 2019 by the LCTA which began considering the site two years earlier. LCTA Director Robert Fiume touched on the historical significance of the former Murray Complex site.

Long before it was a bar and restaurant, it was home to the Hazard Wire Rope Co. The company made the wire ropes that carried electrical current for public transit systems in the late 1800s. The company’s products were used to construct the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, for oil wells in Texas and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. It even made cannonballs in the 19th century.

The project will turn a once blighted property into a state-of-the-art, 210,412 square-foot transportation facility complete with administrative offices and a compressed natural gas fueling station for the LCTA vehicles, Fiume noted.

“Currently the facility that we are in is outdated, undersized and in need of repair. This expansion will bring all services and employees under one roof and enable us to properly store and maintain our public assets,” said Fiume.

The LCTA has 48 buses and 66 paratransit vehicles in its public transit fleet serving the Wyoming Valley and portions of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. In 2020, LCTA buses provided more than 1.1 million passenger trips and 200,000 trips by its paratransit division.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic touched on his part in the joint effort to get the project funded.

”I’m in Washington for one reason only really, when it comes to things like this, and that’s to scrap for our share of federal tax dollars. If you don’t have a member of Congress down there scrapping for the money somebody else is going to get it,” said Cartwright.

Yudichak corrected himself when he mentioned the federal share.

“It’s not easy to find $26,000 in D.C. I’m sorry, $26 million,” Yudichak chuckled.

“Twenty-six thousand is easy,” Cartwright quipped.

“We got confused, that was the donation I asked for,” Yudichak added.

Getting serious again, Yudichak spoke of the effectiveness of working together.

“Pulling together these resources, it’s not easy. You need partnerships,” Yudichak said. “Partnerships mean Northeastern Pennsylvania families win. This project is a great win for Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

The facility will be “the hub of workforce development” in the region for people who depend upon public transportation to get to and from work at the retail, logistics and manufacturing jobs being created along the Interstate 81 corridor from Hazleton to Pittston, Yudichak said.

Pashinski told the audience disagreements are expected among legislators. In this case, they found common ground.

“Keep it up. This is the first of more projects that we’re going to do. Let’s stay together,” Pashinski encouraged.