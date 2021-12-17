ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France urges vaccine uptake, bans New Year's concerts

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

French authorities on Friday urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the holiday festivities as infections surge and the government tries to avoid another lockdown.

“The fifth wave is here and it is here in full force,” Prime Minister Jean Castex told a news conference, adding that the fast-spreading omicron variant is expected to dominate infections in France at the start of January.

To curb the spread of the virus during the holidays, the government banned public concerts and fireworks displays at New Year's celebrations and called on people to avoid large gatherings and limit the number of family members congregating at Christmas.

“The fewer you are, the lower the risk,” Castex said.

The prime minister also warned people who still refuse to get vaccinated, without a credible health reason, that their public lives could be severely restricted soon by new legislation the government proposes to present next month.

“While we gave a lot of time to those who have hesitated and had doubts, we will reinforce incentives for vaccination in January because it is not acceptable that the refusal of a few million people to get vaccinated puts an entire country at risk” Castex said.

France has sharply restricted travel to the country from outside the European Union including from the U.K., because of the spread of the omicron variant. Authorities announced limits on reasons for traveling to France from Britain, a negative virus test less than 24 hours old and a mandatory 48-hour isolation upon arrival beginning Saturday.

In France, authorities have accelerated vaccinations, including a massive push to administer as many booster shoots as possible before families gather for Christmas. Health officials narrowed the gap between the second and third shot to four months from the previous five, Castex said.

The National Velodrome in Paris the home of France's track cycling team and now once again the country’s largest vaccination center, was buzzing with people getting jabs before heading home — or doing last minute shopping — for the holidays.

With a daily average of 50,704 infections over the last week and 60,866 on Thursday alone, people said they are not willing to risk their health and take chances on the safety of their loved ones.

“It’s to be safe,” said Nilo Schwencke, a doctoral student.

Before coming on Friday to get a booster, Coralie Vieville said she has shared a file with 40 family members, expected to gather for Christmas, to determine who has already been vaccinated and who hasn't.

“That’s how we are preparing,” Vieville said. Because it’s a large family, she said, "it’s quite important to do this and be sure there’s as little risk as possible.”

Over 48 million of France’s 67 million people are fully vaccinated and tens of thousands are signing up for first shots or boosters. It’s those third shots that health officials want to administer fast and in large numbers to curb the fast-spreading omicron variant.

People often forget and say ’I’m vaccinated, I’ve caught COVID, the vaccination’s not working,” said Marc Morales, a doctor at the Velodrome, as recreational cyclists sped round the track. “That’s false. It protects against severe cases, it reduces transmission but in terms of transmission it’s not 100% efficient.”

The velodrome can accommodate on average three to five thousand vaccine shots in a six-hour day but if needed, can take even more, Morales said. Next week, the “vaccinodrome,” as it has become known, will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 after health authorities issue the final approval.

Surk reported from Nice, France.

MedPage Today

COVID Vaccine 'Passports' Work to Boost Uptake

Countries that required certification of COVID-19 vaccination, a recent negative test, or prior infection for travel or entry to public places generally saw faster uptake of the shots, a study showed. Vaccinations increased in the 20 days before implementation of the policies and for the first 40 days afterward, reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Belgium to tighten COVID rules to counter rise of omicron

Belgium will further tighten coronavirus restrictions because of the surging omicron variant, authorities announced Wednesday.But the country shied away from a full lockdown like in the neighboring Netherlands Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will be closed and indoor activities banned in Belgium. Sports fans won't be allowed into stadiums and indoor venues. Shopping will be curtailed with visitors forced to be spread out and groups entering a shop limited to two adults, possibly accompanied by children. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 11 p.m. but under limits.The measures will take effect Sunday. Prime Minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France seeks to avoid a lockdown with tougher vaccine rules

Facing a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, France’s government is trying to push through a law requiring vaccination to enter any restaurant and many other public places, and warning of tougher measures if the current surge of infections doesn’t recede.The government on Tuesday dropped efforts to require a health pass for all workplaces, however, amid opposition from unions and employers..French Prime Minister Jean Castex spent the day Tuesday meeting with French mayors and lawmakers to persuade them to support tougher vaccine rules.French travelers and families, meanwhile, were flocking to virus testing tents ahead of the holidays.France’s virus hospitalization numbers have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Italy tightens rules on unvaccinated, New Year's festivities

Italy on Thursday again tightened COVID-19 restrictions, focusing on the unvaccinated and on New Year’s Eve celebrations as the new omicron variant pushed recorded infections to the country's highest one-day total ever. Under the new rules, people who have not been vaccinated will be barred from entering museums, exhibitions, amusement parks, bingo parlors and betting halls — places that until now they could access with a negative test. Already forbidden seating in restaurants, their dining options have now been completely shut down as they can no longer be served standing at a bar. “It is important that we present...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid 19 Vaccine#French#The European Union#Omicron
The Independent

Bulgaria offers pensioners cash for jabs to avoid becoming ‘Covid ghetto’

Desperate to boost vaccination rates in Europe’s worst laggard, Bulgaria has rolled out a scheme to give pensioners cash to receive jabs and prevent the country from becoming a coronavirus “ghetto”.Under the plan unveiled on Thursday by newly elected prime minister Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria will hand each retiree a cash payment of 75 levs (£32) for getting a Covid vaccine.Mr Petkov, a 41-year-old Harvard University-educated entrepreneur, has vowed to boost jab rates across the country of 7 million, which has the lowest Covid vaccination and highest death rates of any nation in the European Union.Only 27 per cent of Bulgaria’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ecuador: Coronavirus vaccination mandatory for most citizens

Ecuador said Thursday that vaccination against the coronavirus will be mandatory for most citizens.Only Ecuadorians with a medical condition that could be complicated by vaccination will be exempt from the new rule, the government said in a statement. Those people must have documentation to prove it, according to the statement.The government said it was implementing the requirement because of an increase in coronavirus infections and the circulation of new variants such as omicron. Ecuador has enough vaccines to ″immunize the entire population,″ the government said. This week, Ecuador’s Special Operations Committee, which runs health policies to combat the pandemic,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: 82,886 test positive for virus in UK in past 24 hrs

The UK has recorded 82,886 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, this is a slight drop in the number of cases recorded. On Saturday, 90,418 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the UK.Although there has been a slight drop in case numbers, cases have overall increased by 51.9 percent in the last seven days compared to the previous week, according to data provided by the government.Meanwhile, there have been 12,133 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK to 37,101.The number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Coronavirus
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 not to be offered Covid jab unless clinically vulnerable

Scientific advisers to the government have recommended against vaccinating five- to 11-year-olds for the time being, with only those children deemed clinically vulnerable set to be offered a Covid jab.The decision comes as a surprise after insiders in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation had indicated that the body was ready to follow the example of the US and European Union in vaccinating all over-fives.Roughly 330,000 children who are in a clinical risk group or live with an immunosuppressed adult should be offered two smaller doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with an eight-week gap between the first and second...
KIDS
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Critics abound as Tunisia demands mandatory vaccination pass

COVID-19 vaccination passes became obligatory for Tunisians on Wednesday, who now must have proof of two vaccine doses to enter public spaces and to keep working at state institutions, universities and some private businesses.But human rights groups called for a delay to the process, pointing out that people were struggling to get vaccinations and obtain passes, and labeling the move “unnecessarily severe.” To date, around 47% of the population has been fully vaccinated.The measure was passed by decree by President Kais Saied in October to drive the nation’s vaccination campaign, one of his first decrees since suspending parliament and...
WORLD
The Independent

President hails courage and resilience of people of Ireland during pandemic

President Michael D Higgins has hailed the courage and resilience of the people of Ireland amid the Covid pandemic.In his Christmas and New Year message, Mr Higgins said the vaccine roll-out had provided hope for the future.“This last year has been a challenging one and for some more than others,” he said.“Throughout this past year we have again been called on to change and adapt our lives as we continue to battle with the great global challenge that is the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.“Your response has been one that showed courage, resilience, patience and a deep commitment to others....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Nightlife industry urges Boris Johnson to “let us dance” on New Year’s Eve

The UK’s nightlife industry is calling on Boris Johnson to let clubs and venues operate on New Year’s Eve amid rumours of an imminent lockdown in England. Although the Prime Minister has not yet announced any plans for one, reports have been circulating over the last week about the possibility of a post-Christmas “circuit-breaker” lockdown in an attempt to stymie rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 119,789 new cases in another record rise as Omicron variant surges

The UK has reported yet another record daily surge of coronavirus cases, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly through the nation.The country reported a further 119,789 new cases on Thursday – marking the second day in a row that previous records were broken, after new infections exceeded 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday. With test supplies struggling to meet soaring demand, the actual number is likely to be far higher.A further 147 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 147,720. Separate figures show the virus has now been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Watch live as European Commission discusses vaccine flow into Northern Ireland

The European Commission vice president has announced new legislation on the easy flow of vaccines between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Maros Sefcovic delivered the news during a press conference from the European Union on Friday, amid ongoing issues over the workings of the Northern Ireland Protocol following Brexit. The country remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations. The EU said when a medicine is approved in the UK, temporary approval will be provided in Northern Ireland “pending authorisation in the EU”.
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Uncertainty over new year’s eve plans as Government urges caution over Christmas

The Prime Minister has been urged to outline his Covid-19 strategy. Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as a health minister warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans. The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further restrictions...
WORLD
The Independent

WHO chief: Blanket booster drives risk prolonging pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization warned Wednesday that blanket booster programs in rich countries risk prolonging the world's battle with COVID-19 and said that “no country can boost its way out of the pandemic.”WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the priority must be to reduce deaths and help all countries meet minimum vaccination targets that many still haven't reached. And he noted that “the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, not unboosted people.”Tedros said that, while vaccines have saved many lives this year, their unequal sharing “has cost many lives.” In 2021, 3.5...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson urges booster jab take-up as new data suggests Omicron is milder

Boris Johnson has urged people to come forward to get a Covid booster jab, as the latest data suggests the Omicron variant of the virus may be milder than others.The Prime Minister used his Christmas message to tell people to get the “wonderful” gift of a booster jab as part of the “neighbourly” spirit of the season.On Thursday, the latest analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggested that Omicron is milder than past Covid variants such as Delta, with between 50% and 70% of people less likely to be admitted to hospital.But Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned...
PUBLIC HEALTH
