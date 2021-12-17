ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin mother dies after saving son from dog attack

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
Relatives of a northeastern Wisconsin woman say she has died of injuries suffered when saving her 4-year-old son from an attack by the family's dog.

Heather Pingel was rushed to Aspirus Wausau Hospital following the Dec. 8 attack at the family's home in Bowler.

Her sister, Shannon Pingel, says Heather suffered extensive injuries, including kidney failure, and died on Thursday. Her son, Damion Bernarde, received about 70 stitches to his leg after he was attacked, but is back home from the hospital.

A Shawano County sheriff's report says when Damion's father, Shane Bernarde, returned home that afternoon, he found the family's pit bull attacking Heather in the bathroom and his son in the living room with severe leg injuries.

